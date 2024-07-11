Meta, Vodafone target video congestion

11/07/2024

Vodafone Group’s network chief Alberto Ripepi set the stage for further collaboration with Meta Platforms around network traffic optimisation, after the pair tackled the capacity required to deliver short-form video in key European markets.

The operator stated the results of its joint network optimisation with Meta Platforms in 11 European nations varies depending on loading and the devices involved.

Vodafone explained a three-week test held in the UK during April delivered a “meaningful reduction in network traffic” for Meta Platforms’ content, though added all customers stand to benefit because it also “freed up additional network resources” on some of its most popular 4G and 5G sites.

Ripepi explained Meta Platforms’ “willingness to optimise the deliver of video for its applications leads the way for a more efficient use of existing network resources”.

The UK seems to have been the trailblazer, with Vodafone stating the optimisation was applied in ten other European nations from June. The operator focused on busy areas “such as shopping centres and transport hubs”.

Vodafone and Meta Platforms “are open to working with all players” to improve network efficiency, with the pair planning to maintain a focus on helping to grow “digital services”, conserve power and “keep critical applications free of congestion”.

Gaya Nagarajan, VP of network engineering at Meta Platforms, mentioned a long-term partnership with Vodafone focused on driving innovation.

“We are committed to continuing our collaboration with innovative partners like Vodafone, device manufacturers, equipment vendors and the wider digital ecosystem to push the boundaries of video optimisation.”

Vendor context

Last month, Ericsson rated video as one of the most data-intensive applications, accounting for 73 per cent of all mobile traffic at end-2023.

In the latest edition of its Mobility Report, Ericsson placed monthly data usage during Q1 at 145 exabytes, with the overall figure in the 12 months to end-March up 25 per cent year-on-year and a forecast of a CAGR of 20 per cent until the close of 2029.

