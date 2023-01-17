Metaverse applications in the real world

Por staff

17/01/2023

As the world continues to talk about the metaverse, there is a lot of curiosity about it and how it will be used in the real world. The metaverse is a hypothetical, immersive 3D environment where we can experience life in ways we would not be able to in the physical world. It is believed to be the next iteration of the internet, and it is taking AR/VR to the next level. There are numerous possibilities for using the metaverse in the real world. Let’s go over just a handful of potential applications—some of which we are already seeing manifest in the real world.

Gaming

Elements of the metaverse and AR/VR have been used extensively in gaming for decades now. This technology only continues to grow to create games that are more visually appealing to users and allow them to interact with their environments more naturally. The graphics and visuals will only continue to improve in an effort to make it seem like users are in a real-life environment.

The expected growth in this market can’t be ignored. The global metaverse gaming market is expected to surpass $660 billion by the end of this decade.

Education

With the help of the metaverse and AR/VR, the education system could see some amazing applications in the areas of anatomy, biology, geography and chemistry, among other fields of study. It would also help them learn more effectively by keeping students’ attention on whichever subject they are covering.

AR and VR are already making their way into the educational landscape with tools such as Google Arts & Cultures. With the help of this Google software, students can take a virtual 3D tour of some of the world’s most well-known museums, enjoy a day at the ballet and even travel abroad without ever leaving the classroom.

See more: MSafe Wallet’s an exciting new project. What’s it offering?

Retail

The metaverse could be used to promote brands in ways never imagined before. These technologies will allow customers to be engaged on a different level and get a better response rate from potential customers. Retailers can also use booths that provide a virtual reality experience for customers, where they can try on clothing they want to buy without having to buy it first. This is very important to get a better response rate from customers and can also lead to an increase in sales.

Among many remarkable cases we’ve already seen is Ikea. Customers can virtually “position” furniture in their own area using the Ikea Place app, which uses marketing VR to ensure an item is the proper size, shape and utility for a customer’s space. The software automatically scales the item to the size based on the dimensions of the customer’s room.

Architecture

Architects can use the metaverse and AR/VR to visualize their work in a 3D environment. This would involve creating a virtual world and adding buildings, plants and other natural elements. They can interact with the real world by building objects using this technology, and it would also be easier to show customers what they will build or have built.

Ennead Architects is a New York-based company that uses virtual reality to assist clients with three-dimensional visualization of both space and data. For instance, it used different colored blocks in its virtual reality displays to show which parts of the projected Shanghai Planetarium will receive the most lighting, with redder blocks denoting higher light exposure.

Medicine And Healthcare

Doctors can use the metaverse and AR/VR in healthcare by creating 3D clinical applications. They can use this technology to make a patient’s experience more interactive. They can then monitor a patient’s vital signs in a virtual environment. They can also make tests more user-friendly and provide patients with apps that they can use to monitor their weight, blood pressure, etc.

Media And Social Media

The metaverse can also be used to create virtual worlds for the media industry. It can serve as a tool to create virtual sets for filming and provide more realistic scenes for videos. According to Propmodo, “Gaming company Animoca Brands is building a studio backlot in The Sandbox, a metaverse platform, in a partnership with Planet Hollywood.”

In the social media realm, we’ve seen IMVU—an online social network game created in 2004 where players create 3D avatars and interact with each other—grow in popularity. And the company formerly known as Facebook, one of the biggest social media organizations on the planet, changed its name in 2021 to Meta, which is a clear indication of the future of social networks.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe the metaverse and AR/VR will become very popular in the business world. This is because the technology behind both can provide businesses with new ways of doing their work to make processes more manageable and workers more productive. The metaverse will also provide ways for companies to communicate with their customers. But only time will tell whether the metaverse will change our lives by providing us with experiences we could not otherwise have in the physical world or if it is just an extension of the digital experiences we have today. Stay tuned.

Source: Forbes