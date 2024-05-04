Metaverse ecommerce to become a $200 billion industry by 2030

Although the use of metaverse in ecommerce is still in its early stages, it has already revolutionized the industry, erasing the gap between traditional brick-and-mortar stores and the online shopping experience. With even the largest ecommerce giants, Amazon and Alibaba, embracing the technology to provide their customers with a highly personalized digital experience, the entire market is set to grow tremendously in the coming years.

According to data presented by AltIndex.com , metaverse ecommerce is set to become a $200 billion industry by 2030.

Market Size to Skyrocket by 580% in Six Years

The surging number of consumers searching for a more immersive online shopping experience and wanting to preview and interact with products and brands before making a purchase has helped the metaverse ecommerce industry to grow by 60% in just three years.

Even the ecommerce giant Amazon has incorporated early metaverse technology into its marketplace. Thanks to its AR shopping tool, Room Decorator, consumers can now use their phone or tablet to see how furniture and other home décor will look in their space. However, many other ecommerce businesses have also embraced the technology to boost sales and keep their customers engaged. This will help the metaverse ecommerce industry to skyrocket in the following years.

According to Statista Market Insights, the global metaverse ecommerce market is expected to grow by 30% and hit over $30 billion value this year. While 30% growth is impressive, that`s nothing compared to growth rates projected for the following years. In 2025, the entire market is expected to grow by 37% and hit $42 billion value.

Statistics show that 2026 and 2027 will bring an impressive 43% and 44% growth rates, resulting in a market volume of $87.2 billion. Although the annual growth rates will slightly drop in the years after, they will remain between 25% and 35%, helping the global metaverse ecommerce market to hit a $210 billion value by 2030.

In regional comparison, most of that value will come from Asia, with China as the number one market. Statista data show the Chinese metaverse ecommerce industry will hit a $58 billion value in 2030, or five times more than this year. However, as the second-largest player in the metaverse ecommerce landscape, the United States will see even more significant growth. Between 2024 and 2030, the US market is expected to increase nearly seven times and hit a $51.5 billion value.

Metaverse Ecommerce to Hit 1.3 Billion Users in 2030

With metaverse technology providing shoppers with a highly personalized digital experience, the number of users in this market will skyrocket in the following years. Statista data show almost 470 million people will use metaverse ecommerce this year.

By 2028, this figure will more than double and hit 983 million. Statista expects another 310 million people to flock to metaverse ecommerce in the next two years, with the total number of users in the market rising to almost 1.3 billion by 2030.

User penetration, which measures the percentage of the population using metaverse eCommerce technology, is expected to jump from 7.3% to 19.5% during this period.

