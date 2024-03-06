Metaverse Gaming is anticipated to reach US$ 1,300 billion by 2033

Por staff

06/03/2024

According to a recent study by Fact.MR, a leading provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global metaverse gaming market is projected to reach a staggering US$ 1,300 billion by the end of 2033. This growth is expected to be remarkable, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The metaverse, which has been experiencing a surge in new users, encompasses gaming as a crucial component. Current trends in the metaverse gaming space include the utilization of virtual reality technology, cross-reality gaming, gamification of various activities, blockchain-based gaming, and mobile metaverse gaming. The future of metaverse gaming is poised to be heavily influenced by creativity and experimentation, given the dynamic and rapidly evolving nature of the metaverse.

Key factors driving the market for metaverse gaming include the introduction of mixed reality, augmented reality, extended reality, and virtual reality technologies, as well as increasing investments in the development of new applications for the metaverse. The incorporation of blockchain-based technologies such as cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is also expected to contribute to the growth of the metaverse gaming sector.

The metaverse platform enhances the digital experience by creating a virtual world where users can engage in immersive gaming, conduct transactions, connect with others, interact, exchange virtual goods, consume digital content, and participate in virtual events. However, challenges such as high equipment costs, early stages of research, reluctance to invest in novel and unproven technologies, and privacy concerns are hindering the growth of the metaverse gaming market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

· The global metaverse gaming market is valued at US$ 51 billion in 2023.

· Worldwide demand for metaverse gaming is projected to surge at a CAGR of 38.2% from 2023 to 2033.

· The global market is estimated to reach US$ 1,300 billion by 2033.

· Metaverse gaming hardware accounts for 48% of the global market share in 2023.

“Major gaming and digital technology businesses are making significant investments in the creation of customized metaverses. One of the main reasons for this increase in expenditure on metaverse technology is the enormous marketing possibilities for a variety of items in the metaverse,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape for the metaverse gaming market includes a mix of established gaming companies and new startups. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to create more immersive and engaging virtual worlds as well as exploring the integration of new technologies such as blockchain and NFTs.

The market is expected to become more competitive as more companies are entering the space and existing players are focusing on innovation.

Some of the recent developments in metaverse gaming are:

· Epic Games and Haedan partnered in September 2022 with the intention of investing US$ 30 million in the creation of Haedan’s metaverse gaming infrastructure.

· Tencent Holdings Limited announced the opening of an F1 studio under the TiMi Studio Group subsidiary in October 2021 with a focus on metaverse development.

Winning Strategy

The metaverse allows gamers to immerse in virtual reality while playing games, and many companies are attempting to build digitally engaging platforms to give customers satisfying gaming experiences. A few important drivers promoting market revenue growth include an expanding user base in the gaming industry, the popularity of play-to-earn games, and the speedy development of AR, VR, and XR technologies.

· More than US$ 10 billion have been used by Meta Reality Lab to create its metaverse.

· To fund its metaverse endeavors, Epic Games raised more than US$ 1 billion in April 2021.

· Within three months of its launch, the metaverse casino operated by Decentraland made over US$ 7 million.

With the growing popularity of the gaming metaverse, businesses are concentrating on their socializing and player engagement modules.

Key Segments of Metaverse Gaming Industry Research

· By Type:

o Hardware

o Software

· By Device:

o Mobiles

o VR Headsets

o PCs

o Gaming Consoles

· By Technology:

o NFT

o Blockchain

o Virtual Reality

o Augmented Reality

o Mixed Reality

o Extended Reality

· By Region:

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific & China

o Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global metaverse gaming market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (hardware, software), device (mobiles, VR headsets, PCs, gaming consoles), and technology (NFT, blockchain, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, extended reality), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

