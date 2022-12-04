Metaverse: Lacoste launches a Christmas metaverse shopping experience

Por staff

04/12/2022

French fashion brand Lacoste announces the launch of its Christmas-themed metaverse store.

The company partnered with fashion-focused NFT platform Arianee and virtual reality solutions developer Emperia. The companies helped Lacoste develop the metaverse experience and will continue bringing new surprises to the space.

The Lacoste shopping experience is developed in a gamified format. To enter the shop, users go through a crocodile mouth. The metaverse location features three virtual rooms. The first one is a showroom with five seasonal products that can be seen in a 360-degree view and tested. Then, the second space is dedicated to Christmas products. Visitors can interact with the items and even play themed games. The third room is available for Lacoste UNDW3 NFT owners only. Starting in December, the exclusive space will feature boxes that will allow visitors to win special virtual items.

“Web3 engagement doesn’t start at minting. The personalization of shopping experiences, whether physical, digital, or immersive, is the key to the future of the Web3 customer journey. We are delighted to show that our on-the-shelves token-gated solutions can be implemented in an environment like Emperia,”says Arianee CEO and co-founder, Pierre-Nicolas Hurstel.

VR solutions developer Emperia has recently created a virtual experience for the department store retailer Bloomingdale’s. The metaverse location includes several well-known brands, such as Nespresso and Chanel, a party room, and a beauty and spa room.

The idea of a virtual shopping space is not new. In May this year, an XR strategy and web development company MetaVRse announced its project dubbed TheMall. The experience features a 3D shopping center accessible by over 7 billion devices via the Web.

Source: Metaverse Post