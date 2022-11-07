Metaverse: NOWHERE is the metaverse for entertainment

Por staff

07/11/2022

What makes NOWHERE different from other metaverse platforms, is that there is NO avatar, it is you – like Facetime – in a floating nonagon.



Right before the pandemic the founders of NOWHERE were working with Eli Pariser (The Filter Bubble) to help create a conference confronting the health of our digital public spaces. How do we create safer online spaces?

How do we create online spaces that are beneficial to our growth rather than to our detriment? This is what they had been researching for several months, until they suddenly found themselves in lockdown and decided to look at all that research from a different perspective–voila NOWHERE.

NOWHERE is a human-centric metaverse, combining video, gaming, and social interaction. So, imagine 3D zoom, with full social agency and spatial audio, in a stunning virtual landscape.

That means no more breakout rooms, just move away from the group in order to have your aside. No more zoom fatigue. Interacting in NOWHERE mimics the way humans interact in real life.

Our players report that much to their surprise, time flies when in NOWHERE. This means dramatically better social experiences to have with anyone in the world with a computer.



Everyone from Andrew McMahon, Cash Money Records and Le Phoque OFF Fest are hosting engaging, innovative, captivating events inside NOWHERE’s beautiful 3D metaverse.

Future events include weekly live shows by NY Comedy Club, Female Tech Leaders NFT Lab, NFT drops with artist talks, live podcast parties, and concerts in partnerships with XR studios.