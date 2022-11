Metaverse: Reebok sigue los pasos de Nike

#REEBOK is joining #Nike in the #Metaverse!



The company has filed 2 applications to trademark its name for:



▶️ NFT-back media

▶️ Virtual footwear, headwear, sports equipment

▶️ Retail stores with virtual goods

▶️ Retail stores with virtual goods

▶️ Online marketplaces for NFT-backed goods