Metaverse: Top 10 metaverse stocks that will go to moon in 2023 and beyond

Por staff

15/10/2022

The term “metaverse” has been buzzing around for quite some time. The concept of Metaverse came into light when Facebook announced it was changing its name to Meta Platforms. There are a good number of tech companies that are all set to drive the metaverse which is why now is the right time to invest in metaverse stocks. The key is to choose the right ones and don’t worry, we have got you covered. Keep reading to learn about the top 10 metaverse stocks that will go to moon in 2023 and beyond.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms kickstarted the metaverse race sometime back when it changed its name to Meta from Facebook. Shortly, the company has big plans for monetizing the digital world. Its potential for long-term growth as a result of its metaverse strategy and a determination to lay claim to the metaverse is what makes it worth investing in.

Nvidia

As many technology-related companies are gearing up to benefit from the mega infrastructure requirements of the metaverse. Thus, the requirement of selling hardware such as PCs, headsets, and game consoles to users that can connect to the metaverse for a superior experience has become prominent. This is where Nvidia has made a mark for itself. Additionally, the company has its Omniverse content creation platform.

Match Group

Though this year was not that great for this stock what is worth a mention is the fact that the company has big plans for the future. The company also stated that it is replacing the head of Tinder and reorganizing the segment’s management team. Also, the group’s announcement about its biggest-ever acquisition, spending $1.73 billion for Korean startup Hyperconnect makes it an even more attractive stock.

Apple

Now, this is a big player in the metaverse world. It was a couple of years back that the company officially began to embrace augmented reality with the release of its ARKit development tools. Well, that’s not all. The company has been stealthily working on an AR headset for years. What better metaverse stock to invest in?

See more: Metaverse: Banks can’t afford to roll their eyes at the metaverse

Snap

Snap aims to focus on developing AR hardware through its Spectacle smart glasses. This is nothing but aiming to deliver the AR glasses that allow for the augmented reality experience that people are seeking. Snap is a way to invest in the next technology big thing – metaverse! Also, SNAP shares are trading at an attractive valuation. What more do you want?

Unity Software

Yet another metaverse stock that is highly renowned across the globe and deserves to be a part of the best metaverse stocks list is Unity Software. Its development of real-time 3D software, and creating engines for mobile games, VR as well as augmented reality is worth mentioning.

Walt Disney

Walt Disney, the world’s largest publicly traded media and entertainment company, is quite dominant in the area of AR entertainment. Disney owns valuable franchises like Marvel and Star Wars. The company’s share prices talk volumes as to why it is one of the best metaverse stocks to invest in.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

If you are one of those investors who want to take advantage of the opportunity that the metaverse offers, Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF is one such stock to rely on. The company believes the Metaverse will become the successor of the current internet and will build an experience that spans the virtual and ‘real’ world. This is definitely a good metaverse stock to invest in, right?

Roblox

Roblox is an online gaming company, social network, and content creation platform. In no time, it has emerged to become one of the leaders in the virtual world of the metaverse. The company has shown an accelerated rate of success too thereby making it worth an answer.

Amazon

This e-commerce giant has carved a niche for itself in the metaverse cloud. Amazon plans to leverage its e-commerce presence in the metaverse, as well as take advantage of ad revenue opportunities. No wonder why this stock makes it to the list of the top 10 metaverse stocks that will go to moon in 2023 and beyond.

Source: Analytics Insight