Metaverse: Virtual NFT land in the metaverse as an emerging asset class

14/10/2022

Digital real estate in the form of digital properties in virtual worlds represents a part of the metaverse. This is developing into a new asset class on the one hand and a billion-dollar market on the other. Findings based on the example of one of the largest crypto gaming projects currently: The Sandbox.

Similar to real estate, owners of virtual properties are able to build on them, use, sell or rent them out. Neverthelessdigital real estates are still difficult to grasp for a large part of our society. Many people ask themselves questions such as what is the point of owning a piece of land in the metaverse that cannot be accessed or why one piece of digital land should be worth more than another. In addition, there is the question of whether it is not possible to simply copy the digital land.

This report is based on the study “LAND Ho! Digital Real Estate in the Metaverse as an Emerging Asset Class“. It addresses these and other questions. Moreover, the study explored the motivation behind owning virtual land and how it is priced.

Structure and content of the study

To provide a basic understanding of this comparatively young phenomenon, the report begins with a comprehensive introduction to the topics of metaverse and virtual worlds. This gives readers an idea of what exactly is involved and the reasons why the topics are becoming increasingly important. This is followed by analyses and statistical evaluations of the virtual world based on the example of The Sandbox. Among other things, these have revealed that neighborhood effects play a decisive role in the pricing of virtual land and that the price of digital real estate shows no significant correlation with other asset classes (e.g. shares, gold).

Digital real estate is a billion-dollar market

On the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain alone, digital parcels of LAND (virtual land) worth over $1.2 billion have already been traded. Most of the trading volume spans the three largest projects: The Sandbox, Otherside and Decentraland.

While the analysis conducted revealed significant correlations between the prices of various other asset classes (e.g. cryptocurrency, stock indices, gold, bonds, and real estate), no correlation of the same could be found with the price of LAND. These findings suggest that digital land can offer potential diversification benefits to investors. Additionally, it once again underscores the fact that digital real estate is still a very young asset class by comparison.

