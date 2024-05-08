Mexican senator Sparks outrage with a bizarre animal sacrifice to the Aztec Rain God

A Mexican senator found himself in hot soup following a controversial video of a chicken sacrifice. The ritualistic ceremony was carried out on the grounds of the Senate building in Mexico City on Wednesday, April 24. It was part of the Earth Day celebrations held on Monday, April 22nd.

Efforts from the ruling Morena party to dissuade Oaxaca Senator Adolfo Gómez fell on deaf ears as he went on to sacrifice the chicken to Tláloc, the Aztec god of rain.

Tláloc is one of the main deities deemed supreme by the Aztec indigenous people of Mexico. The Aztecs are known to be a once dominant tribe in central Mexico who inspired a plethora of modern things, from the Nahuatl language and current traditional festivals.

The ceremony, which the senator defended as carried out according to the practices and customs of the native people, has received mixed reactions. His fellow senators distanced themselves from the act, as it is reported that they were against it. Even so, the determined Gómez made sure to see the ceremony through as a plea for rain amid the severe drought in Mexico.

This strange turn of events comes not long after the Mexican Congress somehow gathered on two separate occasions to listen to a UFO conspiracy theorist who had some mummies to show them.

The Events that Occurred in the Sacrificial Ritual

The ritual was recorded and broadcast live on the social media accounts of the Mexican Senate before it was removed later on. In the video, which was also removed from YouTube for violating the platform’s guidelines, a man was seen holding the chicken before a woman cut its neck to spill and collect the blood in a pot.

As part of the ritual, another man stepped forward and waved a pot of burning incense around the chicken.

So, where does the senator hold responsibility in all of this? The media report that Senator Gómez was the one who invited the dancers with incense and the man and woman who sacrificed the bird. He was simply the person in charge of the ritual.

Senator Gómez’s Defence

Responding to the bizarre act, Gómez defended the ritual, saying it was part and parcel of the indigenous community’s traditions and that they were only exercising their constitutional right to respect the natives’ practices.

Gómez told reporters that they were expressing their free rights and that the practices of indigenous people must be respected. “We rely on the second constitutional article,” he added.

In another statement to the newspaper 24 Horas, Senator Gómez expressed his familiarity with the law, considering that he is a lawmaker himself. He also questioned the media’s understanding of traditional beliefs and told journalists to do some digging on the history of Mexico’s indigenous groups.

The Senate’s Response

Ana Lilia Rivera Rivera, president of the Mexican Senate Board of Directors, said she did not support the events that took place in any way. In her statement, she revealed that the events occurred under the individual responsibility of Senator Adolfo Gómez.

She added that Gómez justified the ceremony under the protection of the traditional customs of the indigenous group in which he expressed his self-identification.

Ana added that she had communicated to Gómez the refusal to authorize the entry of any animal into the senate building, which is a rule in line with the current security and civil protection protocols. She finished by saying that pertinent disciplinary measures would be taken with the responsible senator.

Ricardo Monreal, the Senate Majority Leader, also expressed his disagreement with the act. He and other Senate members didn’t approve of Senator Gómez’s decision. Speaking as an animalist, Ricardo pointed out that he believes in life and would not agree with the ritual, even if it was related to the traditions of the native community that Senator Gómez represented.

The Law and Backlash by Various Groups

In Mexico, the law states that the use of animals for rituals or traditions is illegal and punishable with a jail sentence of up to 4 years. Animal rights activists quickly jumped into action and held a demonstration the day after the ritual calling for the removal of Gómez from office.

Reporting to Vanguardia news outlet, Sofia Morin said that many animal activists and animal protection organizations had gathered to demand the sanctioning of the senator.

Another group that slammed the decision of the senator to sacrifice an animal in public was the Autonomous Council of Native Peoples and Neighborhoods.

They said that any sacrificial acts carried out in public that lack the sacredness and consecration required for the development of their ancestral practices, culture, and identity breach the constitutional pact to maintain unity.

People’s Reactions on Social Media

Many people took to social media, calling out the barbaric act and slamming politicians who abuse their power. One person said we are in the 21st century, and traditional rituals that involve animal sacrifices should be a thing of the past.

The sacrifice of any animal should be illegal, and the people responsible should be prosecuted for animal abuse, another one said. A third one pointed out that politicians should not misuse their power just because they can and that they should be punished like any other citizen.

Mexican citizens can only wait to see what will unfold next as the legal and cultural discussions continue.

