Miami Crypto Experience, the premier educational blockchain experience returning thie fall

Por staff

07/10/2021

Miami Crypto Experience, the immersive, community-focused event and educational hub for all things crypto, is gearing up for its flagship experience this November 10–12 at the James L. Knight Center in Downtown Miami. The dynamic, experiential tech event packs in more than 25 workshops, 40+ vendors, nightlife and networking events into three days in the fire-hot Crypto Capital of the World.

With a new and rapidly evolving topic like blockchain, there are so many unknowns. Miami Crypto Experience cuts through the noise to unpack the technology, debunk the myths and take a deep dive into the real business applications behind all the buzzwords. From crypto and NFTs to DeFi and more, nothing is off-limits—not even Dogecoin—and everything is up for grabs at Miami Crypto Experience this fall. Leaders in the crypto space including Twitter-famous NFT maven Kenn Bosak, crypto-political economist Dr. Sarah Manski and a legendary, yet-to-be-announced keynote speaker are among the highlights of this fall’s highly anticipated gathering.

Even industry veterans have something new to learn. At Miami Crypto Experience, enthusiasts from all backgrounds have the opportunity to attend engaging, hands-on workshops (read: no boring PowerPoint presentations!) that explore topics like crypto mining and trading, blockchain uses beyond Bitcoin, NFT strategy, decentralized finance and everything in between. There are even workshops in Spanish! Whether you’re starting at Crypto 101, headed straight to a Master Classes or signing up for the hackathon, Miami Crypto Experience delivers crypto education in an immersive, fun and collaborative format.

New for this event, those who can’t attend in person can now purchase tickets to the Miami Crypto Experience Metaverse, an interactive 3D world where users can log in, create their own avatar and explore the conference virtually. Digital attendees will have access to all the same workshop content, along with the ability to network and chat with other virtual guests online. Another innovative new element this time around is the ability to purchase tickets to Miami Crypto Experience via a first-of-its-kind NFT ticketing platform.

Aside from cutting-edge new tech and immersive workshops, Miami Crypto Experience attendees can look forward to an exciting lineup of social events where the community can come together, share ideas and take advantage of Miami’s famous nightlife while building their crypto network. Headline sponsor Carma Coin will be giving away a McLaren supercar at the event, and organizers are also planning ticket giveaways and other prizes as part of the pre-event experience.

“The only way to mass adoption is through education,” says Miami Crypto Experience Co-Founder Bruno “Zer0Kewl” Sessions. Our purpose is very clear: Lead with education and experience because the only way for people to learn is through experience. Get a wallet, have a cryptocurrency arrive in that wallet, send it to someone else. Trade, mine, mitigate risk while mining. Miami Crypto Experience is the non-conference. We provide immersive, interactive blockchain education in a condensed, strategic and approachable context that’s accessible for everyone.”

A limited quantity of In-Person Early Bird Tickets to Miami Crypto Experience is currently on sale for $349. Tickets include three full days of in-person events, workshops and access to the trade Show and NFT Gallery. New for this event, guests can opt to attend virtually in a brand new 3D world. Metaverse Early Bird Tickets to the online experience are on sale now for $35 and include three days and 40+ hours of content from industry leaders, plus virtual trade show entrance and access to groundbreaking innovations that can be stored digitally and revisited for months after the event.