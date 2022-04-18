Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to join eMerge 2022

Por staff

18/04/2022

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will join “eMerge Americas 2022” the premier tech event in Miami taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 18-19 and will be joined by County Commissioner Jean Monestime to announce BizUp, a Business Innovation Start-Up Grant that will benefit local tech initiatives.

In addition, Miami-Dade County will activate two booths at the Convention Center to showcase all the different tech & innovation initiatives the County is advancing.

Below is a full list of events Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will host or speak at:

Monday, April 18

12:45 p.m. Mayor Levine Cava to visit Miami-Dade County’s Booth 603 (Miami Beach Convention Center – by entrance)

5:30 p.m. Mayor Levine Cava to welcome the US Conference of Mayors at the eMerge Americas eGov Reception (Nautilus Hotel, Miami Beach)

Tuesday, April 19

9:00 a.m. eMerge Americas kickoff: Mayor Levine Cava to provide opening remarks and, together with Commissioner Jean Monestime, will announce BizUp, a Business Innovation Start-Up Grant (Miami Beach Convention Center – Main stage)

10:25 Health Tech Panel: Mayor Levine Cava to moderate panel with leading global health tech innovators to discuss a new endeavor in Miami-Dade led by Founders Factory (Miami Beach Convention Center – Main stage)

11:25 a.m. Super Citizens Announcement: Mayor Levine Cava to join public, private, and academic leaders for a first of its kind civic engagement program (Miami Beach Convention Center – Main stage)

4:00 p.m. Shark Tank: Mayor Levine Cava and Commissioner Monestime to announce local startups that will receive BizUp grants (Miami Beach Convention Center – LaunchPad)

Wednesday, April 20

9:00 a.m. CoMotion Miami: Mayor Levine Cava to provide opening remarks (Mana Wynwood)

10:00 a.m. Miami Tech Summit: Mayor Levine Cava to provide welcome remarks (Perez Art Museum)

5:30 p.m. Mayor’s Tech Cocktail: Mayor Levine Cava to host a cocktail for local and visiting tech and innovation experts (Vizcaya Gardens)

Thursday, April 21

11:30 a.m. Atomic Operator: Mayor Levine Cava to provide closing remarks (Miami Beach Convention Center)

Friday, April 22