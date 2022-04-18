Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to join eMerge 2022
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will join “eMerge Americas 2022” the premier tech event in Miami taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 18-19 and will be joined by County Commissioner Jean Monestime to announce BizUp, a Business Innovation Start-Up Grant that will benefit local tech initiatives.
In addition, Miami-Dade County will activate two booths at the Convention Center to showcase all the different tech & innovation initiatives the County is advancing.
Below is a full list of events Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will host or speak at:
Monday, April 18
- 12:45 p.m. Mayor Levine Cava to visit Miami-Dade County’s Booth 603 (Miami Beach Convention Center – by entrance)
- 5:30 p.m. Mayor Levine Cava to welcome the US Conference of Mayors at the eMerge Americas eGov Reception (Nautilus Hotel, Miami Beach)
Tuesday, April 19
- 9:00 a.m. eMerge Americas kickoff: Mayor Levine Cava to provide opening remarks and, together with Commissioner Jean Monestime, will announce BizUp, a Business Innovation Start-Up Grant (Miami Beach Convention Center – Main stage)
- 10:25 Health Tech Panel: Mayor Levine Cava to moderate panel with leading global health tech innovators to discuss a new endeavor in Miami-Dade led by Founders Factory (Miami Beach Convention Center – Main stage)
- 11:25 a.m. Super Citizens Announcement: Mayor Levine Cava to join public, private, and academic leaders for a first of its kind civic engagement program (Miami Beach Convention Center – Main stage)
- 4:00 p.m. Shark Tank: Mayor Levine Cava and Commissioner Monestime to announce local startups that will receive BizUp grants (Miami Beach Convention Center – LaunchPad)
See more: TikTok ad revenues to surpass Twitter and Snapchat combined
Wednesday, April 20
- 9:00 a.m. CoMotion Miami: Mayor Levine Cava to provide opening remarks (Mana Wynwood)
- 10:00 a.m. Miami Tech Summit: Mayor Levine Cava to provide welcome remarks (Perez Art Museum)
- 5:30 p.m. Mayor’s Tech Cocktail: Mayor Levine Cava to host a cocktail for local and visiting tech and innovation experts (Vizcaya Gardens)
Thursday, April 21
- 11:30 a.m. Atomic Operator: Mayor Levine Cava to provide closing remarks (Miami Beach Convention Center)
Friday, April 22
- 9:00 a.m. Miami Tech Week: Mayor Levine Cava will provide welcome remarks (Faena Forum, Miami Beach)
- 1:30 p.m. Microsoft Accelerate Little Haiti Tech Lab: Mayor Levine Cava to provide welcome remarks