MiamiWeb3 announces Media Partners and Sponsors, including Cointelegraph and Coinlive

Por staff

02/11/2022

MiamiWeb3, the first-of-its-kind institutional Web3 conference taking place over 28th – 30th of November 2022, announces Media Partners and its first batch of sponsors. Together MiamiWeb3 and leading Media Partners, which include Cointelegraph, Coinlive, TyN Media, Techflow and Beosin, will strengthen the summit’s position as a global platform to discuss pressing issues and broaden its reach to every corner of the global Web3 industry.

Meet our partners at MiamiWeb3 Summit.

Strategic sponsors Lumerin, a decentralized marketplace for buying and selling hashpower, and Popoo, a community-run ecosystem where users and creators can participate in a cohesive web3 social hub, position MiamiWeb3 as a platform for players of any size and reach to be part of the conversation.

See more: MiamiWeb3 flagship conference to launch in November 2022, ushering the next chapter of the internet

MiamiWeb3 Summit is a three-day in-person conference hosted by Atlas and its holding company CTH Group, a leading global blockchain ecosystem builder, and the City of Miami. MiamiWeb3 convenes industry leaders in Web3, venture capital, digital assets, financial services, and government to discuss “Going Beyond Crypto to Embrace Web3” as well as emerging trends that are driving the growth and adoption of Web3 technology. As co-host, DeFiDaoNews, a highly-esteemed global media organization, will help to further amplify the voices from the event.

Web3 relies on a wide range of technologies and stakeholders that power these ecosystems. To capture the full extent of perspectives, MiamiWeb3 invites sponsors across all layers of the technology stack to capture this unique opportunity – no matter if they are established in the field, or innovative entrepreneurs looking to guide growth of the industry.

Raymond Yuan, Founder and Chairman of CTH and Atlas, says, “As we are witnessing this once-in-a-generation leap from Web2 to Web3, MiamiWeb3 is bringing the ecosystem together to discuss and shape Web3 in a sustainable and equitable manner. As a global company focused on underpinning the future of Web3, we believe the time for these discussions is now.”

More details of the conference can be found at miamiweb3.com.