Millicom notifies noteholders of early redemption

Por staff

11/05/2023

Millicom has notified holders of its SEK 2,000,000,000 STIBOR plus 2.35% Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Sustainability Notes due 2024 (ISIN SE0012454841) (the “Notes“) of the early voluntary redemption of the Notes in full. The Notes will be redeemed on June 8, 2023, at which time the redemption price will be paid to holders of record as at May 31, 2023. In conjunction with the redemption, the Notes will be delisted from the sustainable bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm.