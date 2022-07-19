Millicom (Tigo) signs FTTH wholesale network agreement with Ufinet in Bogota

Por staff

19/07/2022

Millicom announces that its operation in Colombia (“Tigo Colombia”) has entered into a wholesale network access agreement with Ufinet.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tigo Colombia will be able to offer Tigo-branded broadband internet, PayTV, telephony and over-the-top services to residential and business customers using Ufinet’s extensive fiber-to-the-home (“FTTH”) network in Bogota.

See more: Netflix turning more shows into video games

The partnership is expected to accelerate Tigo’s growth by extending the company’s leading-edge digital connectivity services to reach more Colombians in a capital-light manner. Ufinet’s network currently covers 250,000 homes and businesses, a figure that is expected to reach 320,000 by the end of 2022.