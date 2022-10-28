Millicom (Tigo) third quarter results – Staying the course

28/10/2022

Millicom is pleased to announce its third quarter 2022 results.

Millicom Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Ramos commented:

“Q3 was another solid quarter for Millicom, and once again we delivered positive organic service revenue growth across the vast majority of our country markets and in all three business lines, even as we faced a more challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

We have entered this period of increased volatility from a position of strength of our networks, our people and our brand. This is the result of our consistent and sustained investment, aimed at creating sustainable shareholder value over the long term.

Our long-term focus allows us to stay the course and execute on the plans we laid out at the Investor Day last February. Consistent with those plans, organic OCF growth accelerated in Q3 as we had anticipated, even as we continue to invest throughout the business to sustain healthy growth over the medium to long term.

During the quarter, we took meaningful steps to mitigate the impact of rising inflation, including the implementation of numerous price increases, which position the company to sustain healthy service revenue growth and margins going forward.”

Outlook

Although the macro backdrop has become more challenging, business and financial performance through the first nine months of the year is broadly in line with our plans. We therefore re-affirm our 2022 target of organic OCF growth of around 10%. In addition, we expect equity free cash flow of between $150 million and $200 million for the full year 2022, implying very robust cash generation in Q4, consistent with historical seasonal patterns.