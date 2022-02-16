Millicom (Tigo) unveils Three Year Operational, Financial and Strategic Targets

Millicom (Tigo) unveils Three Year Operational, Financial and Strategic Targets

Millicom will be holding its 2022 Virtual Investor Day today beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Millicom’s CEO Mauricio Ramos and the executive team will discuss the company’s three-year operational goals, financial targets1 and strategic plans. Key announcements will include:

1. Targeted organic operating cash flow growth of around 10% per year on average over the next three years.

This reflects expected:

Mid-single-digit annual organic service revenue growth; and

Annual CapEx of around $1.0 billion.

2. Targeted cumulative Equity free cash flow2 of $800 million to $1.0 billion over the next 3 years.

3. Near-term target to reduce leverage to 2.5x by 2025.

With a long-term goal to further reduce leverage to 2.0x.

4. Shareholder remuneration in the form of share buybacks expected to commence in 2023.

Buybacks at a pace consistent with the achievement of leverage reduction targets

5. Expansion of the Company’s fixed broadband network by a targeted three million additional home passings in the next 3 years.

The vast majority of the new passings will be FTTH, as the Company accelerates its ongoing transition to FTTH.

The Company expects to cover 20 million home passings in its territory in the medium term.

The Company also aims to add over 1 million customer relationship net additions in the next three years.

6. Plan to create a Tower Company to carve out the Company’s portfolio of owned towers.

This structural re-organisation, which will include up to 10,000 towers, will be aimed at enhancing shareholder return on the Company’s digital infrastructure assets; maximising their business potential; facilitating the attraction of growth capital from new investors; and enhancing strategic optionality around the Company’s infrastructure assets.

This initiative is expected to be completed in the next 12-18 months

7. Plan to carve out of TIGO Money

This second structural re-organisation is aimed at enhancing shareholder return on the Company’s nascent Fintech asset; maximising their business potential; facilitating the attraction of growth capital and complementary Fintech expertise to TIGO Money; and enhancing strategic optionality for Millicom.

TIGO Money has a unique opportunity to increase financial inclusion in TIGO’s market while capturing a leading share of an estimated $14 billion total addressable fintech market opportunity.

This initiative is also expected to be completed in the next 12-24 months

8. Setting of ambitious ESG Targets

The Company has submitted for validation its near-term Science-Based Targets, in line with a maximum 1.5°C increase and the Paris Climate Agreement. The Company has also become part of Race to Zero, the UN-backed campaign aimed at promoting a healthy, resilient, zero carbon recovery.

The Company has set a target of gender parity by 2030. This will include equal gender representation across the entire organisation, as well as in its upper management positions globally. In addition, the Company will continue to train 100% of its employees annually on DE&I; only work with strategic suppliers with DE&I policies & training in place; and continue to promote inclusion of other under-represented groups.



Ahead of the event, Ramos said, “Today, we are outlining our vision for Tigo, a purpose-driven company with a big market opportunity, a clear strategic focus, and a passionate team that makes things happen, the right way, and with Sangre Tigo. The targets we are laying out today are bold and ambitious, and we have well-defined plans in place to achieve them. We hope you will join us as we discuss these plans in more detail today.”