Millicom to buy Telefonica unit in Uruguay for $440M

Por staff

25/05/2025

Telefonica reached a deal with Millicom to sell its division in Uruguay for $440 million, the latest move in the Spanish operator group’s efforts to slim down its Latin America operations.

In a statement on the acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals, Millicom pointed to expected benefits from infrastructure and commercial synergies with existing operations in Paraguay and Bolivia.

The buyer asserted the move would “consolidate its leadership position” in the region, noting Telefonica’s operation in Uruguay was a “well-established, profitable mobile operator with nationwide coverage”.

Millicom CEO Marcelo Benitez said the acquisition “represents a key milestone in our purposeful growth strategy across Latin America,” stating Uruguay is “a country with strong fundamentals and a forward-looking digital agenda”.

“We are committed to being a long-term partner in Uruguay’s digital development by investing in mobile infrastructure, improving service quality, and fostering innovation and talent development.”

For Telefoncia, the deal will be the latest move in a strategy to divest units in Latin America, having already struck deals for its businesses in Peru, Colombia and Argentina.

In its brief statement on the sale Telefonica explained with the transaction it was “moving forward with its plan to reduce exposure in Latin America”.

It added the Movistar operation in Uruguay was the second largest mobile provider in the country with a 29 per cent market share.

The other two mobile players in the market are state-owned Antel and America Movil’s Claro.

See more: Google launches AI Futures Fund

See more: Pay-i lands $4.9M to answer the question every enterprise is asking: Does this GenAI investment have actual ROI?

See more: Key industry leaders to headline GSMA M360 LATAM and CLTD 2025 ON 28-29 MAY