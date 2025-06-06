Mitsubishi Electric invests in AT PARTNERS III L.P. fund

06/06/2025

Tokyo, Japan-based Mitsubishi Electric Corporation invested as an anchor limited partner (LP) in the AT PARTNERS III L.P. fund, which employs a fund-of-funds approach to make diversified investments in overseas venture capital (VC) firms.

Through this investment, Mitsubishi Electric will consolidate its open innovation with startups and accelerate the creation of new businesses in response to rapidly evolving market conditions and technological advancements.

Tokyo-based AT PARTNERS Inc. invests in venture capital funds across the United States, Europe, and Israel. Leveraging its proprietary corporate analysis data platform, the firm gathers and analyzes information on high-potential overseas startups, offering Japanese corporate investors opportunities for strategic collaboration. AT PARTNERS III L.P. is the third fund managed by AT PARTNERS.

Source: VCWire

