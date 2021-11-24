Mobile Money: Wave launches recruitment process in Togo

Por staff

Wave International, a mobile money operator, will soon start operating in Togo. The firm, to this end, recently launched a tender to recruit staff in Togo and other countries.

In 2019, a delegation from the operator had met in South Africa with Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé. On that occasion, the firm told the leader it wanted to set up offices in Togo.

Gilles Assouline, MD Wave International, said at the time that the company wanted to support Togo’s National Development Plan (NDP).

“I presented to Mr. President the major concepts that drive the operations of this platform, which are in line with the 17 SDGs. The examples were taken from those presented in the NDP and which are in line with the presidential vision that we wish to help materialize.”

Founded by Drew Durbin and Lincoln Quirk, Wave is a fintech company with a presence in several African countries, including Senegal and Ivory Coast. It offers low-cost mobile money transfers. Depositing and withdrawing cash using the app is free while sending funds to another user costs 1% of the amount transferred. In 2020, Sendwave was among the most used money transfer applications in Senegal.

Wave International’s arrival in Togo should make the mobile money market, which is currently dominated by Togocom and Moov Africa, more competitive.