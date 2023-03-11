Mobile robot platform market is forecasted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 12.7% by 2033

The global mobile platform robot market is likely at US$ 2,425 million in 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast years of 2023-2033. In order to improve job efficiency and replace human labour, the market for robots is rising and is anticipated to rise more during the coming year.

Mobile robot platform has numerous benefits for instance it protects from product damage, reduce labor cost, improve productivity and automate every step. The mobile robot platform can be used in various industries and for various purpose for instance mobile monitoring, transportation and logistics. The emerging economy has led to rising need for autonomous equipment in order to reduce burden to the company.

Aging infrastructure is a dangerous problem for many communities, the mobile robots helps to detect the problem and help in suggesting right solution. As the mobile robot provide close up image of hard to reach places by providing 3D image and infrared models of the object. The robot provides faster and easier inspection and more detailed data collection. The robot performs without interference of the human labor. These robots are equipped with sensors and other functional device which will help the device to run smoothly.

Robotics and manufacturing go hand in hand. Robotics play a significant role in the production environment of today. Mobile robot platform should be given priority by any organisation that strives for the highest levels of effectiveness, safety, and market competitiveness. Manufacturing robots automate repetitive tasks, reduce mistake rates to incredibly low levels, and free up human workers to focus on more lucrative areas of the company’s operations.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

· The global mobile robot platform market is projected to grow 12.7% and reach US$ 8,015.9 million by 2033.

· The market witnessed 9.6% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

· The mobile robot platform dominated the market with US$ 2,117 million valuations in 2022.

· East will dominate the market with 38.6% market share in 2023.

· By use case segment, outdoor segment is expected to account market share of 68.5% by the end of 2023.

“Increasing operational efficiency across industry will enable scalability of installation of mobile robot platform” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Mobile robot platform vendors are enabling higher operation ability to cater the dynamic demand of the market. Long-term collaboration and constructive partnership with end users and robot manufacturers is paving way out for consistent revenue generation.