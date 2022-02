Mohawk Industries reporta resultados del cuarto trimestre

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Net sales $ 2760,737. 2641,764. 11200,613. 9552,197.

Cost of sales 2023,294. 1903,680. 7931,879. 7121,507.

Gross profit 737,443. 738,084. 3268,734. 2430,690.

Selling, general and administrative expenses 484,345. 455,351. 1933,723. 1794,688.

Operating income 253,098. 282,733. 1335,011. 636,002.

Interest expense 12,169. 15,897. 57,252. 52,379.

Other (income) expense, net 1,140. (6,742 ) (12,234 ) (751 )

Earnings before income taxes 239,789. 273,578. 1289,993. 584,374.

Income tax expense 50,689. 25,180. 256,445. 68,647.

Net earnings including noncontrolling interests 189,100. 248,398. 1033,548. 515,727.

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 11. 176. 389. 132.

Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 189,089. 248,222. 1033,159. 515,595.

Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 2.81 3.50 15.01 7.24

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 67,209 70,951 68,852 71,214

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 2.80 3.49 14.94 7.22

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 67,535 71,209 69,145 71,401

Other Financial Information

(Amounts in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 212,384 407,844 1,309,119 1769,839

Less: Capital expenditures 300,941 160,142 676,120 425,557

Free cash flow $ (88,557 ) 247,702 632,999 1,344,282

Depreciation and amortization $ 143,411 156,555 591,711 607,507

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(Amounts in thousands)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents $ 268,895 768,625

Short-term investments 323,000 571,741

Receivables, net 1,839,985 1,709,493

Inventories 2,391,672 1,913,020

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 414,805 400,775

Total current assets 5,238,357 5,363,654

Property, plant and equipment, net 4,636,865 4,591,229

Right of use operating lease assets 389,967 323,138

Goodwill 2,607,909 2,650,831

Intangible assets, net 899,980 951,607

Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 451,439 447,292

Total assets $ 14,224,517 14,327,751

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 624,503 377,255

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,217,418 1,895,951

Current operating lease liabilities 104,434 98,042

Total current liabilities 2,946,355 2,371,248

Long-term debt, less current portion 1,700,282 2,356,887

Non-current operating lease liabilities 297,390 234,726

Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 852,274 823,732

Total liabilities 5,796,301 5,786,593

Total stockholders’ equity 8,428,216 8,541,158

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,224,517 14,327,751

Segment Information Three Months Ended As of or for the Twelve Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Net sales:

Global Ceramic $ 949,501 919,668 3,917,319 3,432,756

Flooring NA 1,015,513 963,365 4,116,405 3,594,075

Flooring ROW 795,723 758,731 3,166,889 2,525,366

Consolidated net sales $ 2,760,737 2,641,764 11,200,613 9,552,197

Operating income (loss):

Global Ceramic $ 60,000 79,565 403,135 167,731

Flooring NA 91,711 82,407 407,577 147,442

Flooring ROW 114,339 132,505 571,126 366,934

Corporate and intersegment eliminations (12,952 ) (11,744 ) (46,827 ) (46,105 )

Consolidated operating income $ 253,098 282,733 1,335,011 636,002

Assets:

Global Ceramic $ 5,160,776 5,250,069

Flooring NA 4,125,960 3,594,976

Flooring ROW 4,361,741 4,194,447