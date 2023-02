MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021

Net sales $ 2650,675. 2760,737. 11737,065. 11,200,613

Cost of sales 2,096,235 2023,294. 8793,639. 7,931,879

Gross profit 554,440. 737,443. 2943,426. 3,268,734

Selling, general and administrative expenses 493,362. 484,345. 2003,438. 1,933,723

Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles – – 695,771 –

Operating income 61,078. 253,098. 244,217. 1,335,011

Interest expense 14,601. 12,169. 51,938. 57,252.

Other expense (income), net 10,008 1,140. 8,386. (12,234 )

Earnings before income taxes 36,469. 239,789. 183,893. 1,289,993

Income tax expense 2,917. 50,689. 158,110. 256,445.

Net earnings including noncontrolling interests 33,552. 189,100. 25,783. 1,033,548

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 96. 11. 536. 389.

Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 33,456. 189,089. 25,247. 1,033,159

Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 0.53. 2.81. 0.40. 15.01.

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 63,534 67,209. 63,826. 68,852.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 0.52. 2.80. 0.39. 14.94.

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 63,792 67,535. 64,062. 69,145.

Other Financial Information

(Amounts in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 241,718. 212,384. 669,153. 1309,119.

Less: Capital expenditures 150,658 300,941. 580,742. 676,120.

Free cash flow $ 91,060. (88,557 ) 88,411. 632,999.