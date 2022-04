Mohawk Industries reporta resultados del primer trimestre

Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

April 2,2022 April 3, 2021

Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 245,329 236,807

Adjusting items:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 1,918 11,574

Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up – 303

Release of indemnification asset 7,263 –

Income taxes – reversal of uncertain tax position (7,263 ) –

Income taxes (1,684 ) (2,735 )

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 245,563 245,949

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 3.78 3.49

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 64,970 70,474

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt Less Short-Term Investments

(Amounts in thousands)

April 2,2022

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1546,463

Long-term debt, less current portion 1088,401

Total debt 2634,864

Less: Cash and cash equivalents 230,559

Net Debt 2404,305

Less: Short-term investments 310,000

Net debt less short-term investments $ 2094,305

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands) Trailing Twelve

Three Months Ended Months Ended

July 3,2021 October 2,2021 December 31,2021 April 2,2022 April 2,2022

Operating income $ 404,424 359,974 253,098 320,801 1338,297

Other income (expense) 11,168 (21 ) (1,140 ) (2,438 ) 7,569

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (168 ) (206 ) (11 ) (105 ) (490 )

Depreciation and amortization (1) 148,466 148,618 143,411 141,415 581,910

EBITDA 563,890 508,365 395,358 459,673 1927,286

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 3,321 982 4,641 1,918 10,862

Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 153 226 1,067 – 1,446

Resolution of foreign non-income tax contingencies (6,211 ) – – – (6,211 )