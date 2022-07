Mohawk Industries reporta resultados del segundo trimestre

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021

Net sales $ 3,153,188 2,953,833 6,168,851 5,622,859

Cost of sales 2,279,991 2,051,626 4,493,526 3,928,883

Gross profit 873,197 902,207 1,675,325 1,693,976

Selling, general and administrative expenses 505,270 497,783 986,597 972,037

Operating income 367,927 404,424 688,728 721,939

Interest expense 12,059 14,894 23,540 30,135

Other income, net (2,818 ) (11,168 ) (380 ) (13,395 )

Earnings before income taxes 358,686 400,698 665,568 705,199

Income tax expense 78,176 64,245 139,624 131,935

Net earnings including noncontrolling interests 280,510 336,453 525,944 573,264

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 79 168 184 172

Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 280,431 336,285 525,760 573,092

Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 4.41 4.84 8.20 8.21

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 63,540 69,432 64,116 69,809

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 4.40 4.82 8.17 8.18

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 63,798 69,745 64,374 70,102

Other Financial Information

(Amounts in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 147,706 338,391 202,661 597,996

Less: Capital expenditures 150,571 112,703 280,041 227,439

Free cash flow $ (2,865 ) 225,688 (77,380 ) 370,557

Depreciation and amortization $ 141,569 148,466 282,984 299,681

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(Amounts in thousands)

July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,986 753,677

Short-term investments 265,000 662,358

Receivables, net 2,105,809 2,017,622

Inventories 2,826,044 2,081,967

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 519,895 434,932

Total current assets 5,940,734 5,950,556

Property, plant and equipment, net 4,582,075 4,459,380

Right of use operating lease assets 404,726 383,343

Goodwill 2,536,314 2,609,174

Intangible assets, net 856,401 922,699

Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 369,237 467,641

Total assets $ 14,689,487 14,792,793

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,498,900 958,781

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,316,980 2,119,154

Current operating lease liabilities 108,497 100,951

Total current liabilities 3,924,377 3,178,886

Long-term debt, less current portion 1,052,064 1,723,294

Non-current operating lease liabilities 309,261 292,101

Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 796,847 824,570

Total liabilities 6,082,549 6,018,851

Total stockholders’ equity 8,606,938 8,773,942

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,689,487 14,792,793

Segment Information Three Months Ended As of or for the Six Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands) July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021

Net sales:

Global Ceramic $ 1,158,569 1,039,503 2,223,326 1,969,374

Flooring NA 1099,538 1,081,189 2,171,448 2,050,439

Flooring ROW 895,081 833,141 1,774,077 1,603,046

Consolidated net sales $ 3,153,188 2,953,833 6,168,851 5,622,859

Operating income (loss):

Global Ceramic $ 154,269 136,435 254,607 224,239

Flooring NA 100,030 115,943 195,354 197,241

Flooring ROW 124,107 163,886 258,757 323,192

Corporate and intersegment eliminations (10,479 ) (11,840 ) (19,990 ) (22,733 )

Consolidated operating income $ 367,927 404,424 688,728 721,939

Assets:

Global Ceramic $ 5,537,075 5,206,786

Flooring NA 4345,912 3,870,309

Flooring ROW 4334,649 4,240,433

Corporate and intersegment eliminations 471,851 1,475,265