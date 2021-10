Mohawk Industries reporta resultados del tercer trimestre

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) October 2,2021 September 26, 2020 October 2,2021 September 26, 2020

Net sales $ 2,817,017 2,574,870 8,439,876 6,910,433

Cost of sales 1,979,702 1,868,671 5,908,585 5,217,827

Gross profit 837,315 706,199 2,531,291 1,692,606

Selling, general and administrative expenses 477,341 443,455 1,449,378 1,339,338

Operating income 359,974 262,744 1,081,913 353,268

Interest expense 14,948 14,854 45,083 36,481

Other (income) expense, net 21 (726 ) (13,374 ) 5,990

Earnings before income taxes 345,005 248,616 1,050,204 310,797

Income tax expense 73,821 43,163 205,756 43,467

Net earnings including noncontrolling interests 271,184 205,453 844,448 267,330

Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 206 336 378 (44 )

Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 270,978 205,117 844,070 267,374

Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 3.95 2.88 12.16 3.76

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 68,541 71,197 69,389 71,190

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 3.93 2.87 12.11 3.75

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 68,864 71,378 69,683 71,362

Other Financial Information

(Amounts in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 498,739 598,499 1,096,735 1,361,994

Less: Capital expenditures 147,740 69,143 375,179 265,414

Free cash flow $ 350,999 529,356 721,556 1,096,580

Depreciation and amortization $ 148,618 151,342 448,299 450,952

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(Amounts in thousands)

October 2,2021 September 26, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,128,027 781,238

Short-term investments – 407,784

Receivables, net 1,880,476 1,710,961

Inventories 2,215,630 1,841,973

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 421,944 410,031

Total current assets 5,646,077 5,151,987

Property, plant and equipment, net 4,442,339 4,405,243

Right of use operating lease assets 385,606 303,050

Goodwill 2,612,201 2,574,641

Intangible assets, net 911,271 918,778

Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 452,806 430,515

Total assets $ 14,450,300 13,784,214

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 588,669 356,130

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,209,942 1,933,206

Current operating lease liabilities 103,132 97,778

Total current liabilities 2,901,743 2,387,114

Long-term debt, less current portion 1,710,207 2,282,781

Non-current operating lease liabilities 292,806 214,654

Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 793,095 732,596

Total liabilities 5,697,851 5,617,145

Total stockholders’ equity 8,752,449 8,167,069

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,450,300 13,784,214

Segment Information Three Months Ended As of or for the Nine Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands) October 2,2021 September 26, 2020 October 2,2021 September 26, 2020

Net sales:

Global Ceramic $ 998,444 911,303 2,967,818 2,513,088

Flooring NA 1,050,453 982,292 3,100,892 2,630,710

Flooring ROW 768,120 681,275 2,371,166 1,766,635

Consolidated net sales $ 2,817,017 2,574,870 8,439,876 6,910,433

Operating income (loss):

Global Ceramic $ 118,896 73,998 343,135 88,166

Flooring NA 118,625 74,313 315,866 65,035

Flooring ROW 133,595 129,135 456,787 234,429