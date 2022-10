Mohawk Industries reporta resultados del tercer trimestre

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021

Net sales $ 2917,539. 2817,017. 9086,390. 8439,876.

Cost of sales 2,203,878 1979,702. 6697,404. 5908,585.

Gross profit 713,661. 837,315. 2388,986. 2531,291.

Selling, general and administrative expenses 523,479. 477,341. 1510,076. 1449,378.

Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 695,771 – 695,771 –

Operating (loss) income (505,589 ) 359,974 183,139. 1081,913.

Interest expense 13,797. 14,948. 37,337. 45,083.

Other (income) expense, net #1,242 ) 21 #1,622 ) #13,374 )

(Loss) earnings before income taxes (518,144 ) 345,005 147,424. 1050,204.

Income tax expense 15,569. 73,821. 155,193. 205,756.

Net (loss) earnings including noncontrolling interests 533,713 ) 271,184 7,769 ) 844,448

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 256. 206. 440. 378.

Net (loss) earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 533,969 ) 270,978 8,209 ) 844,070

Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 8.40 ) 3.95 0.13 ) 12.16

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 63,534 68,541. 63,923. 69,389.

Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 8.40 ) 3.93 0.13 ) 12.11

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 63,534 68,864. 63,923. 69,683.

Other Financial Information

(Amounts in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 224,774. 498,739. 427,435. 1096,735.

Less: Capital expenditures 150,043 147,740. 430,084. 375,179.

Free cash flow $ 74,731. 350,999. 2,649 ) 721,556

Depreciation and amortization $ 153,466. 148,618. 436,449. 448,299.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(Amounts in thousands)

October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents $ 326,971. 1128,027.

Short-term investments 110,000 –

Receivables, net 2003,261 1880,476.

Inventories 2900,116 2215,630.

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 513,981 421,944.

Total current assets 5854,329 5646,077.

Property, plant and equipment, net 4524,536 4442,339.

Right of use operating lease assets 400,412 385,606.

Goodwill 1827,968 2612,201.

Intangible assets, net 823,100 911,271.

Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 370,689 452,806.

Total assets $ 13801,034. 14450,300.

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1542,139. 588,669.

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2256,097 2209,942.

Current operating lease liabilities 106,511 103,132.

Total current liabilities 3904,747 2901,743.

Long-term debt, less current portion 1019,984 1710,207.

Non-current operating lease liabilities 306,617 292,806.

Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 744,629 793,095.

Total liabilities 5975,977 5697,851.

Total stockholders’ equity 7825,057 8752,449.

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13801,034. 14450,300.

Segment Information Three Months Ended As of or for the Nine Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands) October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021

Net sales:

Global Ceramic $ 1096,656. 998,444. 3319,982. 2967,818.

Flooring NA 1089,634 1050,453. 3261,082. 3100,892.

Flooring ROW 731,249 768,120. 2505,326. 2371,166.

Consolidated net sales $ 2917,539. 2817,017. 9086,390. 8439,876.

Operating (loss) income:

Global Ceramic $ 559,706 ) 118,896 (305,099 ) 343,135

Flooring NA 64,672 118,625. 260,026. 315,866.

Flooring ROW 45,508 133,595. 304,265. 456,787.

Corporate and intersegment eliminations (56,063 ) (11,142 ) 76,053 ) 33,875 )

Consolidated operating (loss) income $ (505,589 ) 359,974 183,139. 1081,913.

Assets:

Global Ceramic $ 4866,822. 5174,981.

Flooring NA 4490,502 3960,037.

Flooring ROW 4036,675 4276,310.

Corporate and intersegment eliminations 407,035 1038,972.