Money 20/20: Biz2X announces new ‘Ascend’ platform edition

Por staff

25/10/2022

Biz2X announced the introduction of the new Ascend Edition of its award-winning platform at the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas. This edition of the Biz2X Platform brings even more capability to Biz2X’s business lending platform and is now available to banks and lenders across the country.

The Ascend Edition of Biz2X offers all the benefits of the latest technology from the New York-based software company. Key features of the new edition include:

An improved platform interface for bankers with a smart dashboard that improves work efficiency;

A new generation of the company’s machine-learning based risk scorecard;

Improved automated lending checklist and verification view mode for loan underwriters; and

Provides an expanded network of third-party integrations to unlock even more lending insights.

With the release of this new edition, the platform continues to support every step in the loan origination process with its industry-leading digital customer journey, and to enable unrivaled opportunity for configuration so lenders can control each aspect of their business credit workflows in a single platform.

“We pride ourselves on challenging the status quo in digital lending with our technology,” said Rohit Arora, co-founder and CEO of Biz2X and Biz2Credit. “We developed the new Ascend edition of Biz2X to take a user-centric approach that helps our clients improve loan processing efficiency and achieve greater success in business lending.”

Key Benefits of Biz2X Ascend for Lenders:

Flexibility and Configurability – Credit workflow, hierarchy, and access control to change settings

Credit workflow, hierarchy, and access control to change settings Decision Automation – Surfacing notifications, flags, and risk-based approvals

Surfacing notifications, flags, and risk-based approvals Ease of Use – Reducing training time, friction, unnecessary clicks, and displaying critical items

Reducing training time, friction, unnecessary clicks, and displaying critical items Maximize and Digitize Data – Expanded network of integration partner to simplify data pulls

“In developing the new Ascend edition of Biz2X, we worked closely with our clients to understand the increasing demands of credit teams everywhere,” said Aaron Traub, Chief Product Officer at Biz2Credit. “We took a proactive approach to ensure that the re-designed Biz2X dashboard makes vital lending information accessible at a banker’s fingertips. In turn, Biz2X Ascend is helping our clients view key insights, and process loans even faster to meet client expectations in today’s digital-first market.”

“The launch of Ascend is part of Biz2X’s mission to help banks be successful in business lending,” Arora added. “Biz2X is the platform chosen by business lenders to grow their lending volumes with confidence, thanks to the combined impact of the platform’s superior digital customer experience and enhanced risk management features.”