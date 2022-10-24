Money 20/20 broke the boundaries of creativity to deliver a completely immersive experience

Money20/20 USA is finally here! We’re thrilled that you’ve chosen to join us at the premier show on the industry calendar where renowned speakers, innovators and disruptors from across the world drive change towards the future of money.

This year’s show will be optimized to create a truly unprecedented and unexpected experience for everyone who attends; no two people will experience Money20/20 the same way. As the annual meeting place for fintech, we’ll chart the uncharted in order to shatter industry norms. We deconstructed every aspect of the show and broke the boundaries of creativity to deliver a completely immersive experience.

Here are some of the highlights from our stages this year:

Announcement List: We’re expecting hundreds of announcements at this year’s event. Here you can find a list of companies who have indicated they have news to share during Money20/20. We have provided you with contact details for each to find out more about their announcements.

There will be two big announcements from two giants of Finetch on our main stages this year. On Sunday, Adyen will announce some incredible new innovations in their Embedded Financial Suite and a new groundbreaking study with BCG. And we’re delighted that on Monday, Marqeta (who have been with us since the start of their journey) have decided to announce some huge news with us about the future beyond card.

Moreover, at the Build Bold Stage Powered by Rapyd, there will be a series of exciting announcements from some of the leading innovators and disruptors in the industry. Companies such as Fireblocks, Cushion, Instnt, Moody’s Analytics and Nuvei will be taking to the stage and presenting their exciting news. Do not miss any of these great announcements all shared for the first time at Money20/20!

● Fireblocks with Ran Goldi Vice President & Head of Payments at Fireblocks Monday 24, 10:15am (10min)

● Cushion with Paul Kesserwani Founder & CEO of Cushion

Monday 24, 10:28am (10min)

● Instnt with Sunil Madhu Founder & CEO of Instnt

Monday 24, 10:41am (10min)

● Marqeta – The Future Beyond the Card with Paige Fitzgerald, General Manager, Business Strategy and Partnerships, Afterpay & Cash App Block, Brandon Krieg, Founder and CEO of Stash and Jason Gardner, Founder and CEO of Marqeta.

Monday 24, 11:51am (20min)

● Wells Fargo and Google with Yolande Piazza Vice President, Financial Service at Google Cloud and Michelle Moore Executive Vice President, Head of Digital at Wells Fargo

Monday 24, 3:31pm (10min)

● Moody’s Analytics with Sergio Gago Huerta Managing Director Quantum Computing at Moody’s Analytics

Monday 24, 3:44pm (10min)

● Themis with Neepa Patel Founder & CEO of Themis

Monday 24, 3:57pm (10min)

● Nuna Network with Jay Bhattacharya US Head at Lianlian Global / Nuna Network Tuesday 25, 9:43am (10min)

● Javelin Strategy & Research with Tejas Puranik Sr. Marketing Manager at Javelin Strategy & Research

Tuesday 25, 9:56am (10min)

● Nuvei with Motie Bring Chief Commercial Officer at Nuvei

Tuesday 25, 10:09am (10min)

● Doconomy with Tee Pruitt Head of Financial Services Business st Doconomy Tuesday 25, 10:22am (10min)

● Veem with Marwan Forzley Founder & CEO of Veem

Tuesday 25, 10:35am (10min)

Our opening night stage, Sunday Night Live, is packed full of world-class talent, and very special guests and comes with its very own live music soundtrack. As Fintech keynotes go, this could be the G.O.A.T.

● Money In The Metaverse with Stephane Kasriel, Head of Commerce & FinTech at Meta Sunday 23, 4:43pm (20min)

● Reaching Financial Nirvana with Bill Harris, Chief Executive Officer at Nirvana Money Sunday 23, 5:29pm (10min)

● An Embedded Revolution: How Platforms And Marketplaces Will Reimagine Financial Services with Kamran Zaki ,Chief Operating Officer at Adyen, Julie Loeger, Chief Growth Officer at eBay and Dave Salvant, Co-Founder & President at SQUIRE

Sunday 23, 5:19pm (34min)

● A Game of Calculated Chance with Molly Bloom, Keynote Speaker, Best Selling Author, Entrepreneur

Sunday at 23, 6:05pm (17min)

● Match Point: Fueling Innovation and the Future of Payments with Takis Georgakopoulos, Global Head of Payments at J.P. Morgan and Serena Williams 23-time Grand Slam Champion & Entrepreneur, Serena Ventures

Monday 24, 9:30am (30min)

Make sure you don’t miss America’s Got Access: Start-up Competition. It will be going live on Sunday 23, between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm.

10 startups will do a live pitch, and each live pitch is followed by a Q&A round from our expert panel. The top 4-5 startups will then pitch to the most engaged audience of senior executives in payments, financial services, fintech and cybersecurity. And you know the VCs will be there in full force so anyone looking to

raise that money…we got you. One startup will win the Money20/20 and Commerce Ventures prize of $100,000 (uncapped SAFE note) and be crowned the champion of America’s Got Access. And that’s not all, the winner will then join us front and center, on our main stage to 3,000+ people to show off your incredible company in front of the fintech world.

The Start: The First Step on the Startup Journey at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 23, 2022. INSIDER IMAGES FOR MONEY 20/20

Showtime Stage

Big stage, big lights, big names, big ideas. This keynote and rock concert stage hybrid (yes that’s a thing) will feature some of the biggest superstars in Fintech before the spotlights turns to Foreigner, the Tuesday night party headliners who will finish things off with a bang.

● Building Through Cycles of Uncertainty: A Conversation With Vinod Khosla, Founder at Khosla Ventures.

Monday 24, 10:15am (25min)

● BNPL: Alt Payment and Lending Changing the Rules of Game with Brendon Kensel CEO & Founder of PrimaHealth Credit, Kristina Elkhazin Head of North America at Klarna and Paige Fitzgerald General Manager, Business Strategy and Partnerships, Afterpay & Cash App at Block Monday 24, 10:42am (40min)

● Scaling Generation Defining Businesses Against The Odds with Catherine Porter, VP, Partnerships, Meta, Jackie Reses, Chair and CEO of Lead Bank and Guillaume Pousaz, CEO of Checkout.com.

Monday 24, 11:24 (25min)

● Crypto in Payments with May Zabaneh VP of Product, Blockchain, Crypto & Digital Currencies at PayPal and Jess Houlgrave Head of Crypto Strategy at Checkout.com

Monday 24, 1:00pm (30min)

● Safely Growing The GDP Of The Creator Economy With Only Fans with Lee Taylor CFO at OnlyFans and Amrapali Gan CEO at OnlyFans

Monday 24, 2:11pm (20min)

● How Money Moves Through Dark Markets with Johnny Ayers, CEO and Founder of Socure, Mariana van Zeller, Correspondent at National Geographic and Zach Anderson Pettet, Content Director, USA at Money20/20.

Monday 24, 3:17pm (35min)

● Leading Through Adversity with Derek Jeter & Allyson Felix with Mark Sullivan EVP, Financial Services at Salesforce, Derek Jeter Entrepreneur, Philanthropist & National Baseball HOF Inductee and Allyson Felix Most Decorated Track & Field U.S. Olympian, President of Saysh Monday 24, 3:55pm (35min)

● The Sardine And The Whale with Brett Harrison, Former President of FTX, and Simon Taylor, Head of Strategy at Sardine.

Tuesday 25, 9:30am (25min)

● Remarks from Rohit Chopra, Director of the CFPB

Tuesday 25, 10:00am (20min)

● Philanthropy in Fintech: Embedding Generosity with Ibrahim AlHusseini, Founder and Managing Partner at FullCycle and Dominic Kalms, Founder and CEO at B Generous.

Tuesday 25, 4:05pm (25min)

M Pulse Stage

The beating heart of Money20/20 is located in the middle of the show floor where astounding announcements, delightful demos and pioneering pitches (no pressure!) flow at a fast pace.

● Open Banking & Beyond: Building the Future of Financial Services with Jessica Turner, Executive Vice President, Global Open Banking & API at Mastercard

Monday 24, 1:00pm (15min)

● Should Fintech and Crypto Assets Be Regulated? With Oonagh McDonald, Former Member of the British Parliament, Consultant & Author

Monday 24, 1:48pm (20min)

● Building An Effective Data Science Lab At Scale, Jessica Dunn

SVP, Senior Data Scientist at Bank of America

Wednesday 26, 10:57am (14min)

Between Two…

What magic will unfold between the mystery objects and will you be there to harness its kinetic energy? Confused? Concerned? Don’t be. Our resident scientist will be on hand to ensure that the fantastic breadth of talks and panels – on this part content stage, part science experiment – runs smoothly and safely.

● The Great Scamdemic: Catfishing in the 21st Century with Al Ko CEO at Early Warning, Zelle Gerri Walsh Senior Vice President of Investor Education at FINRA moderated by Nev Schulman Executive Producer & Host of Catfish for MTV

Monday 24, 2:35pm (30min)

● Alternative Payments aren’t Optional Anymore with Anusha Ramanujam Head of Payment Partnerships & Product Enablement at Square Vivin Ramamurthy Director – Business Development – Global Payment & Product Partnerships at Uber

Monday 24, 4:10pm (20min)

● What’s Driving the Subscription Economy? With Nicole Jass SVP, Growth Solutions Product at FIS and Alexandra Lara, Director, Americas Payments at Netflix

Tuesday 25, 10:30am (25min)

● How Marketplaces Will Look In The Next Decade with Shalu Attri Director, Global Business Development, Payments at eBay and Calvin Chen Head of Payments Platform Partnerships – Americas at Google and Moderated by Adit Gadgil Global Co-Head of eCommerce and TMT Sales & Solutions at J.P. Morgan

Wednesday 26, 10:15am (30min)

Money Tree Park, powered by Kyndryl

A magical tree has burst through the show floor and is flourishing from the movement and energy of all the amazing minds around it (that’s you!). This is the place where seeds of ideas are planted and inspiring connections are made. Rest and revive under the money tree’s tranquil canopy, explore the hollow trunk and perch down for a quiet coffee.

Top Drone, powered by Awari, Avenu, Entrust, Incognia

If you’ve ever fancied flying a drone through an LED obstacle course inside a giant net to a thumping 80’s rock-synth soundtrack in an attempt to win some very cool limited edition merch, then this is your calling. Take your networking sky high at this amazing drone school and obstacle course. No pilot’s licence (or previous drone flying experience) is necessary.

Off The Record

Please note that media will not be given admittance to sessions tagged as “Off The Record”. Reach out if you have more questions regarding specifics around “Off The Record” sessions so we can help.

Meet the Executive Leadership Team

Tracey Davies is the President of Money 20/20. She founded RiseUp in 2018 a gender-equal world, free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination, and through RiseUp at Money20/20, Tracey is determined to make a positive, tangible and meaningful contribution to diversity in financial services.

Since 2018 more than 250+ women from around the world participated in the

RiseUp program, with more than 60% of participants being women of color. She will be available on the ground at the event to discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and this year’s show themes.

Scarlett Sieber is the Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Money20/20.

As aprominent industry influencer, Scarlett is an invited recurring contributor to Forbes, The Financial Brand, and Huffington Post and has been quoted in dozens of other publications including Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, American Banker, the Chicago Tribune, and the Los Angeles Times.

Denise Medved is the Senior Vice President of Money20/20 USA.

Denise is a transformational leader and strategic thinker with a track record of driving significant growth and building and managing high-achieving teams. She thrives on giving back, passing on experience and knowledge, and providing career paths and coaching for next-generation leaders.

Networking Events

Sensation Party

Sunday 6:30 – 9p.m.

Immediately following our keynote, Sunday Night Live, experience a mind-bending multi-sensory party in The Venetian Atrium! A celebration of the human connection with an evening of music, cocktails and sensory surprises, from Sight, Sound, Smell, Taste and Touch.

House Party at OMNIA Las Vegas

Monday 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

PARTY TIME! Join us at the hottest nightclub on the strip – Omnia NightClub located in Caesars Palace, 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 88901. Featuring the world famous DJ Yoda and open to all delegates, it promises to be an amazing show. Badge and ID required (No badge no entry), first come, first served basis until capacity.

Icon Concert: Zeta presents FOREIGNER

Tuesday 6:30 – 8:30p.m.

Our closing party and live gig from the Money20/20 show floor at The Venetian. ICON CONCERT is a unique opportunity to experience a global iconic artist in the iconic Vegas setting of our Showtime Stage. RSVP here.