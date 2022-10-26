Money 20/20: Commerse by AppTech is an all-new, Fintech platform delivering seamless Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service

Por staff

26/10/2022

AppTech Payments Corp. (AppTech), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless, omni-channel commerce between businesses and consumers, today unveiled its new product platform, Commerse while at Money20/20 USA, happening now through Wednesday, October 26 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

This first-to-market, cloud-based Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service (“CXS”) platform is backed by AppTech’s mobile commerce patents, core partner technology and other related internal intellectual property. CXS solutions incorporate PaaS, BaaS, Data, AI/ML, MarTech and other features to create flexible, rich, personalized payment and banking experiences for end users.

“AppTech’s mission is to deliver a better way for businesses to provide their customers with customizable commerce experiences. What differentiates Commerse and AppTech from others is our entire approach, from strategy and development to packaging and delivery of our CXS” said AppTech Payments Corp. Chief Executive Officer Luke D’Angelo.

See more: Money 20/20: Wells Fargo’s announces a new virtual assistant powered by Google Cloud AI

According to Gartner, “Commerce experiences represent the programmed interactions between a marketer and the customer, beginning with awareness and continuing through purchase and post-purchase feedback. A commerce experience adaptively frames the buying journey, highlighted by layers of social interaction. By 2024, 15% of B2B organizations will use digital commerce platforms to support both customers and sales reps in all sales activities.” And the market opportunities will only continue to expand from there which is why AppTech believes Commerse is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the growing trend.

“’One Platform. All Commerce.’ is our tagline for Commerse because it seamlessly delivers digital banking, text-to-pay, crypto payments and merchant services altogether from a single, unified platform. Its suite of powerful omni-channel payment and digital banking solutions removes headaches and complexity from the process while enabling businesses to deliver feature-rich commerce experiences to their customers with minimal effort — along with greater efficiency and a cost savings as well” said AppTech’s Chief Operating Officer Chad Nelley.