Money 20/20: Join the biggest Fintech conversation

20/10/2022

Money 20/20 is the largest fintech event in the world. With two undisputed venues: Amsterdam and Las Vegas, it is the stage on which today’s fintech gurus present themselves.

It will be held from October 23 to 26 at the Venetian Resort, Las Vegas, USA. With more than 11,500 people expected from more than 3,000 companies, everything is ready to see where the world of the economy moves today.

What will the first day be like?

With an incredible agenda it starts at 9:30 am and ends at 6:30 pm. We tell you the main talks:

How Money20/20 defines Web2.5 and an introduction to Web3 through the lens of IP with Tom Brown

Money20/20 has an editorial perspective on the potential for a middle ground between Web2 and Web3 that has been called “Web2.5” internally. The team is now releasing their work to the wider industry.

This session will start with a primer on Web2.5 by Zach Anderson Pettet, US Content Director for Money20/20.

Following the manual, NYCA’s Tom Brown will provide a historical perspective on the potential of Web3 specifically (not cryptocurrencies) in relation to property rights.

Metaverse Megabucks: How the Metaverse Can Deliver Real Value

Two-thirds of executives in PwC’s 2022 Metaverse Survey are actively engaged in a metaverse strategy and 82 percent expect business as usual within three years. Join this session to discover how banks and payment providers can use the metaverse today to engage Gen Z and Gen Alpha customers in meaningful ways, transform customer experiences, and get a return on activations. of the metaverse.

Who’s Disrupting Who?: Crypto and Regulation

As one of three people who serve as regulators for America’s 5,000 credit unions, Kyle Hauptman knows that our biggest risk is going down the Blockbuster Video path. But before we say that credit unions will go the way of the dodo bird, we must examine the plans and policies that allow them to continue to serve their broader mission.

Cloud Banking: From Neobanks to Big Banks

Customers expect more from their banks. Whether it’s bias-free lending, mobile self-service options, or AI-powered advice, customers want better banking experiences. Neobanks, regional banks and big banks are building on that vision with cloud technology.

New Money: The New Early-Stage Entrepreneurship Ecosystem

A new class of early-stage investors is emerging to compete in deals that in the past would have been reserved for blue-chip venture firms. Some are investing their own money, some are fundraising, but many are putting their own spin on things. This conversation will cover how this emerging class of investors is developing, how they are thinking about future funds, and even how best to run conversations from a founder’s perspective.

Money in the metaverse

The metaverse and Web3 are poised to create the next chapter of the Internet. The way people interact, transact and make a living is on the brink of dramatic change if the metaverse thesis is correct.

Meta’s Stephane Kasriel joins Sunday Night Live to discuss the massive potential of financial services in the metaverse and the goal of building a user-friendly bridge of centralization and decentralization in a whole new world.