Money 20/20 powers the fintech boom in Latin America

Por staff

22/10/2022

Fintech is an ecosystem crossed by multiple players that enable payments, loans, investments, financial consulting, insurance, among others, through digital means.

In an economy that dominates the world today, it has a great preponderance since they facilitate the management of both fiat money and cryptocurrencies in a simple and fast way.

The largest fintech event in the world is just a few hours away from opening its doors. Money 20/20 will be held from October 23 to 26 at the Venetian Resort, Las Vegas, USA.

In previous posts we told you the agenda for the first two days. Now we anticipate the one for October 25.

Main conferences of the third day.

In LATAM, financial inclusion starts with ESG

Hans Koning, Digital Finance Director Industry Specialist, IFC; Christianne Canavero, ESG & Global Director of the Nu Institute, Nubank

Hall: Entre Dos… , Expo Hall, Level 2

When your mission is financial inclusion, it’s imperative to start with the fundamentals of ESG. In this session, we start with the G- and talk about the basics of governance, which will lead to diversity and sustainability as you help create financial services for the underserved, particularly in emerging markets.

See more: Money 20/20: Top fintech gurus gathered in one place

Betting on the Fintech Boom in Latin America

Angela Strange, General Partner, a16z

Hall: Entre Dos… , Expo Hall, Level 2

Angela Strange is passionate about Latin American fintech due to the great latent demands of the population and the great opportunity for emerging companies in the region. In this conversation, we can delve into why she believes a fintech boom is happening in the region and what opportunities adjacent industries in LatAm should bet on.

Creating Financial Inclusion in LATAM through Greater Credit Optimization

Bin Chen, CEO & Co-Founder, Story

Hall: M Pulse, Expo Hall, Level 2

As one of the fastest growing fintechs in Latin America, Stori is betting its future on creating credit optimization for the unbanked. Currently, it is estimated that 60 million Mexicans and 200 Latin Americans do not have bank accounts or any advanced financial product. Bin Chen and her co-founder, Marlene Garayzar, have a mission to promote financial education and create simple and secure credit products that empower LATAM consumers.

Will cryptocurrencies and digital currencies make the remittance business obsolete?

Denelle Dixon, CEO and CEO of Stellar Development Foundation, Matt Oppenheimer, Co-Founder and CEO of Remitly, Daniel Webber, Founder and CEO of FXC Intelligence

Hall: Showtime, Expo Hall, Level 2

The payments landscape is currently undergoing intense digital transformation, but is there room for both remittances and cryptocurrencies? In this session, experts from across the crypto and money transfer spectrum will discuss how digital currencies are finding a foothold in the industry, where the benefits of crypto lie, and whether it could ever replace conventional money transfers. Crypto is making waves in remittances, but where is the real impact and what is just digital noise?