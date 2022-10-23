Money 20/20: The fintech event par excellence opens its doors

23/10/2022

The largest fintech event in the world is just a few hours away from opening its doors. Money 20/20 will be held from October 23 to 26 at the Venetian Resort, Las Vegas, USA.

Starting today, we will give you complete coverage of Money 20/20, where the most influential figures in the world of fintech, banking, and payment methods that represent the different ecosystems meet.

3 hours before the event begins, we bring you the most important things on the agenda for October 26.

Main conferences of the fourth day.

What the markets will look like in the next decade

Hall: Entre Dos… , Expo Hall, Level 2

It doesn’t matter if you’re running a barbershop, ad agency, or retail store, managing books can be a daunting task. Today’s small business owners increasingly want a completely digital experience and are becoming adept at moving to an all-in-one payment solution. Fintech for small businesses has the potential to change the landscape of entrepreneurship outside of technology.

The underbanked bank

Cecilia Tamez, Strategy Director Dandelion

Hall: M Pulse, Expo Hall, Level 2

Beyond individuals and businesses, BANKS are also underbanked and as a result, the economic gap between developed and emerging markets is widening. The traditional cross-border payment ecosystem is failing to support emerging markets and stifling global innovation. What can we do about it?

Web3 101

Thomas Olsen. Partner Bain & Company

Hall: M Pulse, Expo Hall, Level 2

Web3 has been the preeminent buzzword in most fintech nerd circles of late. What is Web3, what does it have to do with the financial industry, and what should different industry stakeholders pay attention to in the wider world of Web3?

How to keep up with the Tesla-fication of financial services

Board Nakai, Global Head of Financial Services and Sustainability Databricks

Hall: M Pulse, Expo Hall, Level 2

Tesla-fication occurs when a disruptive, AI-driven data innovator becomes disproportionately more successful than incumbents who previously dominated the space. AI is no longer nice to have. Incorporating AI into your everyday products is the new foundation of a successful business