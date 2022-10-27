Money 20/20: The market will drive people to make some really brutal decisions

27/10/2022

The last day of the event was focused on the arduous road ahead in the economy for the remainder of the year and the years to come.

Jackie Reses, President and CEO of Lead Bank puts it this way: “I actually think the current market is incredibly helpful for businesses, because lockdown is a great thing as a trader and 2021 was not a time of lockdown,” during a Conversation with Steve McLaughlin, Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of FT Partners.

“When people throw money at you, you end up being very careless in how you operate. I think what this market will do for people is drive them to make really brutal decisions where focus really matters, so they can look ahead and get through this environment.” Today, where you have to be very careful how you run your company, how you attract employees, even technical talent is key, added Jackie. “It’s very difficult to attract, even in this market where companies are laying people off,” he continued.

“So understanding, culturally, how to build that foundation to grow a business is incredibly important.”

Although the way forward in fintech may be uncertain at the moment, Steve is “very optimistic” for the next 20 years. “Tough times have always been followed by great opportunities,” he said. “And I’m seeing a big shift to B2B, whether it’s fraud solutions or enterprise payments [for example], people are moving to [focus on] the back office B2B space.”

A great topic that also featured prominently on the Money20/20 agenda in Amsterdam in June is financial education and the creator’s economy, which here in Las Vegas also had its space to continue delving into the subject. Brianne Kimmel, Founder and CEO of Worklife, led the conversation.

“Historically, when we think of young people earning money, they usually work part-time at a mall or restaurant,” she said. “Now we are seeing new kinds of work that can be done online: on Twitch or videos on Tiktok that can earn you six figures before you leave home. This next generation, I think, is going to level all of us up because they’re learning how to make big money earlier than we did when we were in high school.”

Brianne’s company, Worklife, the first creator-friendly venture capital firm, is opening a new studio in Brooklyn, following the opening of one in Silverlake.

“We were the first venture capital firm to have 5,000 people waiting outside to get into our space and we want to continue hosting these creator-focused events,” she said.

“We recognize that there are a lot of people online who have distribution, but what is currently missing is a space for them to meet their fans in real life.”

Brianne was joined by CJ MacDonald, founder and CEO of Step, a company that aims to strengthen financial education at a young age. CJ started Step about four and a half years ago and has had some big name investors like Will Smith and Justin Timberlake, but even he has had to change recently.

Many companies may struggle to raise money in the next 12 to 18 months, CJ said, but there are still opportunities for fundamentally sound businesses.

“You really have to understand your business, where you’re at, and make sure you’re thoughtful and responsible with your future plans,” he said. While the funding landscape has changed, as Jackie and Steve previously said, companies doing the right thing are still taking action.