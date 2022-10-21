Money 20/20: Top fintech gurus gathered in one place

Por staff

21/10/2022

Money 20/20 will be held from October 23 to 26 at the Venetian Resort, Las Vegas, USA. With more than 11,500 people expected from more than 3,000 companies, everything is ready to see where the money moves. economic world today.

The ecosystem of digital payments, wallets, fintech and cross-border payments takes on great importance in the presentations at the event.

We tell you the agenda of the second day.

A marathon day that begins at 9:30 am and ends at 4:10 pm. We tell you the main talks:

How the payment organization is evolving the Payment Infrastructure in Latin America

Juan Pablo Ortega, Co-Founder & CEO, Yuno

Hall: M Pulse, Expo Hall, Level 2

As e-commerce has flourished in LATAM, businesses are struggling to keep up with ever-changing payment ecosystems. Fortunately, payment organizers are helping to solve this complexity with a single integration to reach everyone and allow businesses to focus on their core.

The Potential of Alternative Payments: How to Thrive in Emerging Markets

Paula Bellizia, President of Global Payments, EBANX

Hall: M Pulse, Expo Hall, Level 2

Payments go beyond transactions. They have a lot to do with local behavior and culture. You need to offer payment methods that people have access to and prefer. In LATAM, alternative payments comprise a 30% digital market share, and those payments drive loyalty. In emerging digital markets, payments are truly local.

Payments in Latin America – The Unicorn Perspectives

Marlene Garayzar, Co-Founder & Director of Governance, Stori; Adolfo Babatz, co-founder and CEO, CLIP; Sebastián Castro, Co-Founder & President, Kushki.

Hall: Showtime, Expo Hall, Level 2

Fintech successes in LATAM are not a secret. With an underserved but growing middle class, and the opportunity to outgrow legacy infrastructures, new institutions are growing at a breakneck pace. But to really understand the potential and explain the complexities of these markets, we are talking to people to win customers and pave the way for new solutions.

Can Integrated Fintech and Payments Help Businesses Scale and Expand Globally?

Joel Yarbrough VP, Rapyd APAC & MD, Rapyd Ventures; Antonia Marino Co-Founder & COO, Kontempo; Sasha Makarovych, Co-Founder, Kadmos; Debbie Watkins CEO & Co-Founder, Lucy

Hall: Build Bold Stage, Expo Hall, Level 2

If your organization, regardless of size, has questions about what the market opportunity is for integrated financial technology and payments, this session is for you. Find out how to keep up with the changing environment and how to capitalize on global growth opportunities in an unstable market. Learn from the strategies, trials, and tribulations of fintech founders who are expanding their businesses across borders in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Do ‘SuperApps’ have a future in the US?

Ximena Azcuy, Director of Financial Networks for LATAM, Rapyd; Laura McCracken, Managing Director, eCommerce and Payments, Global Accenture; Paula Arregui, COO, MercadoLibre

Hall: Build Bold Stage, Expo Hall, Level 2

The race for the first US-based SuperApp is on. Tech titans like Apple, PayPal, Meta and Twitter are all looking for the opportunity to bring financial innovation in-house. However, nothing has reached the same level as Asian “super apps” like WeChat, Gojek and Grab, which seamlessly combine consumer and financial services in one app. What is needed to drive mass consumer adoption? The panel will debate who is best equipped to bring services from ride-sharing to banking to delivery into one ubiquitous app, and whether the US market is ready.