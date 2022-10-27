Money 20/20: “We pride ourselves on making magic happen”, Tracey Davies

Por staff

27/10/2022

Yesterday, financial regulation, alternative means of payment and the financial inclusion of the millions of underbanked people worldwide were other topics that made their presence felt on the Money 20/20 stage.

According to Adrienne Harris, Superintendent of Financial Services at the New York State Department of Financial Services, financial regulation can also play a critical role, helping to anticipate problems that arise in uncertain times.

“We want companies to understand that as an agency, we are more than just enforcing the law, we are in the business of examining, monitoring and writing rules to make sure we keep pace with the changing marketplace,” she said.

“The best advice for anyone in this market is to never surprise your regulator, whether you are a new fintech or a bank. Always engage early and often with any regulator – it will be a win-win and help build a lasting relationship.”

In the last 12 months, through the NYDFS financial restoration program, the agency has returned $118 million to New Yorkers, an 81% increase compared to 2021, she said.

See more: Money 20/20: Papaya Global teams up with J.P. Morgan to deliver global payroll payments at remarkable speed

In another scenario, Cecilia Tamez, director of strategy at Dandelion, was presented, who stated that, “Alternative means of payment in traditional financial institutions are key to increasing the inclusion of the underbanked in emerging markets.”

“Interoperability is key to penetrating these growing markets. Financial institutions do not need to go it alone – finding the right partner can help with the transformation,” she said. “Banks no longer have to spend 35 years trying to build something in-house when the technology already exists.”

Tracey Davies, President of Money20/20 and Scarlett Sieber, Director of Strategy and Growth at Money 20/20 drew their own conclusions from today’s conferences:

“As we reflect on another incredibly successful show, it is important to note that 2022 brought a very different economic landscape than previous years. However, what we have learned in the last four days is that there is still financing and opportunity for exciting and innovative companies built on solid foundations, said Tracey Davies, president of Money20/20. “We are proud of our track record of connecting founders with financiers and helping some of the world’s most innovative and impactful fintechs scale. We are delighted that our platform is important to the industry and helps drive the industry forward.”

“Money 20/20 prides itself on being the platform where the biggest and brightest come together for incredible conversations and next-level experiences. The conversation is always on, whether it’s Money20/20 in Amsterdam or Las Vegas, we pride ourselves on making magic happen, on our stages and on every floor.” said Scarlett Sieber, Director of Strategy and Growth at Money 20/20. “Money20/20 sets the pace for the industry and continues our tradition of being the place where the biggest news and moments happen. We are excited to see what 2023 has in store for us, we are certainly here for it and look forward to improving the game once again.”