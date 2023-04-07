Money-saving travel hacks you should know

07/04/2023

Traveling can be expensive, but it doesn’t have to be. There are many ways to save money when you’re on the road. In this blog post, we will discuss some of our favorite money-saving tips for travelers!

Whether you’re looking to save on airfare, hotels, or food, we have you covered. So sit back and relax – we’re about to teach you how to travel like a pro without breaking the bank!

1. Use a VPN when booking flights

Booking a flight can be exciting but also expensive. The prices tend to fluctuate according to the location of where you are booking from, but did you know there’s a simple way to disguise your location and potentially save money?

By using a virtual private network (VPN), you can hide your physical location as proxies mask your internet protocol (IP) address. With this, prices may not appear as they would if you were located in another area.

Try setting your IP address to the destination country, the airline’s home country, a developing country, and back to your country to see the difference in airline prices. This one tip could help you book flights at cheaper prices while giving you the freedom to browse anonymously and securely!

2. Book flights in the afternoon

Booking flights in the afternoon can help you save some serious cash, whether you are a business traveler or not. While online travel agencies can be great for finding the best deals on your next flight, there is one trick that could help you even more: being strategic about when you book.

Many business travelers aim to have their flights booked in the morning so they can get to their destination as soon as possible. However, if those savvy travelers wait until the afternoon before booking, they may find that price drops significantly due to a massive decrease in demand.

So next time you’re looking to book a flight, consider booking it in the afternoon – but do it quickly before all the premium seats are taken!

3. Budget your meal expenses

One of the smartest travel hacks out there is budgeting meals when you’re on the road. Knowing when it’s worth splurging and when it’s smart to save on food can help you save a lot of money. It doesn’t take much effort or planning – try keeping a rough estimate of your expected meals expenses before you hit the road.

Also, look out for restaurant specials like off-peak discounts or early bird deals that could work in your favor. Planning your meals this way will help you keep track of how much you spend and stretch the limits of your budget.

If you're traveling for business, you'll probably receive per diem, but you'll still need to keep track of what you spend for tax purposes.

4. Don’t splurge on accommodation

Booking cheaper accommodation such as homestays or hostels instead of five-star hotels can make a significant difference to your travel budget. These more affordable alternatives often have similar amenities as a hotel but without an exorbitant price tag attached.

However, you do sacrifice some comfort —including privacy (depending on the hostel). Regardless, this can leave more funds in the bank for sightseeing, shopping and even extra trips. So booking affordable accommodation while traveling is an excellent way to get the most bang for your buck.

5. Take advantage of free tours and attractions

Exploring new places on a budget can be tricky, but did you know that there are often free tours and attractions available at your destination? It’s true! As a savvy traveler, taking advantage of these no- or low-cost opportunities is a great way to experience a new city without breaking the bank.

Free walking tours give you a great overview of the area, allowing you to decide where to focus your sightseeing efforts when it comes time to shell out money.

Or if there’s an attraction with an admission fee, consider taking the self-guided tour option — most sites have them these days — where you can just pay for entrance rather than shelling out for the full guided experience.

Conclusion

Traveling doesn’t have to break the bank, but it does require a bit of planning and research. By following these tips, you can save money on flights, accommodation and meals, allowing for more room in your budget for exciting activities and experiences. Whether you’re an experienced traveler or a newbie just starting out on the adventure of a lifetime, following these tips will help you get the most out of your travels while keeping your wallet in check.