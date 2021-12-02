Money20/20 successfully re-unites global fintech community

Por staff

02/12/2021

Money20/20 reports that more than 8,000 attendees, from over 2,500 companies participated at Money20/20 USA at The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas in late October. The event was a showcase for the fastest growing and most innovative fintech companies. This follows the hugely successful Money 20/20 Europe, held in Amsterdam in September, which hosted more than 4,000 attendees from 1,500 companies. Combined with positive attendee feedback these results yet again prove that Money 20/20 is the fintech industry’s premier event.

“It is fantastic to celebrate the successful return of Money20/20, the industry’s leading fintech event, with Money 20/20 USA being one of the largest convened anywhere for nearly two years. With a quarter of all attendees being C-Suite and above and more than 14,000 meetings booked via the app across the two events, Money20/20 has proved once again to be the place where decision makers meet, new partnerships are forged and business gets done”, said Money20/20 President Tracey Davies.

At the center of the ecosystem, attendees also came to Money20/20 to hear from best in class speakers covering crucial topics shaping the future of the industry. At Money 20/20 USA more than 300 speakers, carefully selected from nearly 1,000 submissions, engaged in 4 days of conversations that will have a direct impact on the industry moving forward. Key themes this year ranged from infrastructure, the intersection of payments through things like crypto and BNPL, and financial inclusion, in particular the provision of financial products and services for underserved, minority communities.

See more: Nissan unveils $18 bln electrification push in bid to draw level with rivals

The Money20/20 RiseUp Programme and Stage, in partnership with Trustly, highlighted the challenges and the opportunities that diversity brings. Money20/20 has long advocated that women and people of colour should have a louder voice and more seats at the table in financial services. The RiseUp Programme helps amplify those voices, opens doors and collaborates with our community to empower real change. In support of these values, nearly 40% of Money20/20 USA speakers were women and 29% were speakers of colour.

Amongst the many brilliant speakers that took to the stage at Money20/20 USA were:

Earvin “Magic” Johnson , Chairman & CEO, Magic Johnson Enterprises

, Chairman & CEO, Magic Johnson Enterprises Stephanie Cohen , Global Co-Head of Consumer & Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs

, Global Co-Head of Consumer & Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing Officer, Mastercard

Chief Marketing Officer, Mastercard Jelena McWilliams Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Umar Farooq , CEO, Onyx by J.P. Morgan

, CEO, Onyx by J.P. Morgan Eric Sager, COO, Plaid

COO, Plaid Tim Sheehan, CEO & Co-Founder, Greenlight

CEO & Co-Founder, Greenlight Ryan Glover , Chairman/Co-Founder & Michael Render aka Killer Mike, Investor/Owner, Greenwood

, Chairman/Co-Founder & aka Killer Mike, Investor/Owner, Greenwood Nikil Viswanathan , Co-Founder & CEO, Alchemy

, Co-Founder & CEO, Alchemy Jason Gardner , CEO Marqeta

, CEO Marqeta Noah Kerner , CEO, Acorns

, CEO, Acorns Umesh Sripad , Chief Digital Officer, IKEA

, Chief Digital Officer, IKEA Lior Ron , Co-founder and CEO, Uber Freight

, Co-founder and CEO, Uber Freight Daymond John , Founder/CEO of FUBU, Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, Star of ABC’s Shark Tank and CEO of The Shark Group

, Founder/CEO of FUBU, Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, Star of ABC’s Shark Tank and CEO of The Shark Group Vanessa Vreeland , Head of Truist Ventures, Truist

, Head of Truist Ventures, Truist Alissa Knight , Partner, Knight Ink

, Partner, Knight Ink Alexis Ohanian, Co-Founder, Former Executive Chairman / Venture Capitalist, Reddit / Founder of Seven Seven Six

Co-Founder, Former Executive Chairman / Venture Capitalist, Reddit / Founder of Seven Seven Six Alex Honnold, World Record Rock Climber, Star of the Academy-Award Winning Documentary, Free Solo

World Record Rock Climber, Star of the Academy-Award Winning Documentary, Free Solo Danica Patrick, Entrepreneur, Podcast Host, Author, Former Professional Driver

Entrepreneur, Podcast Host, Author, Former Professional Driver Garret McNamara, Extreme Waterman, World Record for Riding the Biggest Wave, Star of the HBO Documentary, 100 Foot Wave

See more: Solana Labs CEO: It ‘doesn’t really matter’ if the network goes down again

There were also more than 150 media and industry analysts at the event to report on the many significant industry announcements, including:

Mastercard’s partnership with Bakkt, that will see them offer a range of crypto services to any of the thousands of banks and millions of merchants on its payments network.

Wise, the cross-border payments provider with around 11 million customers, including 300,000 small businesses, confirmed that acquisitions were not on their agenda, despite their recent listing that valued the company at $11billion.

Nium, the embedded finance company, announced the extension of its range of Banking-as-a-Service products to include cryptocurrency buying.

Socure, the digital identity verification and fraud solutions provider, announced the launch of Socure Sigma Identity Fraud, which will enable enterprises and government agencies to dramatically increase auto-approval rates and reduce fraud losses, false positives, friction, and costs associated with manual reviews.

Alchemy’s announcement that they had closed a $250 million funding round, that values the business at $3.5 billion, making it one of the largest and fastest growing crypto unicorns.

Grow Credit launched three new Credit Builder Plans that help U.S consumers establish and build credit by leveraging their monthly subscription payments.

Valley Bank announced MRB payment product

EDITORS NOTES

The 2021 edition of Money20/20 USA achieved over 95% of the revenue of the last, 2019 edition of the event. Together with Money20/20 Europe in September, we expect to report combined revenues for the two events of approximately £37m representing a combined 85% of the like-for-like* 2019 revenue. *Like-for-like revenue comparison is stated at constant currency and excludes Money20/20 Asia which last ran in 2019.