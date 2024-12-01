Moody’s acquires Numerated Growth Technologies

Por staff

01/12/2024

Moody’s Corporation, a NYC-based company providing data, intelligence and analytical tools, acquired Numerated Growth Technologies, a provider of a a loan origination platform for financial institutions.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and it is not expected to have a material impact on Moody’s 2024 financial results.

The acquisition builds on a partnership announced in January 2024 that integrated Numerated’s front office, decisioning, and loan operation technologies with Moody’s credit assessment, underwriting, and monitoring expertise. Numerated will be integrated into Moody’s Lending Suite, creating a full loan origination workflow.

Numerated uses data and artificial intelligence to streamline and enhance bank lending, improving the application, decision-making, and closing processes through enhanced data integrity. Financial institutions with a combined $3 trillion in assets use it, and since its inception, over 500,000 businesses and 30,000 financial institution associates have used its platform to process over $65 Billion in lending.

Led by President and CEO Rob Fauber, Moody’s combines data, intelligence, and risk expertise with technologies and an enhanced customer experience to deliver insights on interconnected risk to organizations worldwide, enabling business and financial leaders to act decisively. The company has a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 15,000 across more than 40 countries.

Source: FinSMEs

