MORAI and dSPACE to Co-develop Autonomous Driving Validation Simulator

Por staff

14/12/2021

MORAI, the leading developer of full-stack autonomous driving simulation technology in Korea, has signed an MOU with autonomous driving solutions leader, dSPACE Korea to work together in developing co-simulation solutions.

An autonomous driving simulator requires a core engine, which MORAI designs, develops, and distributes to some 100 clients, chief among them Hyundai Mobis, Naver Labs, and Samsung Engineering. With financial backing by some of Korea’s largest companies, such as Naver, Hyundai Motor Company, Kakao Ventures, and Atinum Investment, MORAI successfully completed a series A funding round earlier this year.

One of MORAI’s key technologies is the automated generation of digital twins using HD map data, which allows for the building of large simulation environments. In autonomous driving validation, safety and reliability must be proven through repetitive testing, which has is why MORAI’s technology is held in such high esteem in the field of autonomous vehicle validation.

In addition to developing simulation technologies, MORAI has continuously focused on building interfaces to connect with different simulation platforms. The new partnership will see MORAI collaborate with dSPACE in developing co-simulation solutions that will create a toolchain that draws from the strengths of both companies.

MORAI CEO Jiwon Jung stated, “Co-simulation can create powerful simulation platforms that integrate the strengths of different solutions. Advances in autonomous driving technology are accelerating, and we are working to match this pace of development so we can contribute to safely commercializing autonomous driving technology.”