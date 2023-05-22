Morgan Stanley Investment management raises $500M for first close of 1GT climate private equity strategy

Por staff

22/05/2023

Morgan Stanley Investment Management held a first close for the 1GT climate private equity strategy (1GT) at $500m of equity capital commitments.

Investors included public and private pension funds and an insurance company in the Nordic region, Germany and the UK.

Led by Vikram Raju, Head of Climate Private Equity Investing and 1GT, 1GT targets investments in private companies across the mobility, power, sustainable food and agriculture, and circular economy themes. It is focused on investments in growth-stage companies that will seek to collectively avoid or remove one gigaton of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO 2 e) emissions from the Earth’s atmosphere from the date of investment through 2050, the date by which the United Nations has mandated “Net Zero” must be achieved.

The team recently co-led a $50m funding round for Everstream Analytics to accelerate global supply chain sustainability and aim to reduce emissions for leading global brands.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $1.4 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of March 31, 2023.

Source: FinSMEs

See more: Social Media, ChatGPT and AI force PR professionals to rethink their strategies

See more: Scoop: Foreign investors in Forbes buyout revealed

See more: Stock markets soar, investors warned against complacency