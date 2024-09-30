Morocco turns to AI, blockchain to achieve ‘digital hub’ goal by 2030

30/09/2024

Morocco is betting on artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies to transform the country into a global digital hub as part of its ambitious Digital Morocco 2030 strategy.

The initiative was announced on Sept. 25 and launched with a $1.1 billion budget. It aims to integrate advanced technologies to boost public services, drive economic growth, and create 240,000 new jobs in the digital sector by 2030.

In addition to reforming government services, the strategy aims to support the development of new AI-driven startups and blockchain-based platforms, which will play a key role in Morocco’s goal of becoming a major player in the global digital economy.

AI and Blockchain

The strategy places AI and distributed ledger technology (DLT) at the core of public service digitization, streamlining government operations and improving transparency.

A key component, the Unified Administrative Services Portal, will utilize the blockchain to securely manage services such as healthcare, education, and social protection, while AI systems will enhance service delivery by analyzing and processing data in real-time.

Minister of Digital Transition Ghita Mezzour emphasized that the strategy seeks to boost the digital economy while fully embracing digital technologies, including AI and DLT. The Moroccan government aims to improve its ranking in the United Nations Online Services Index, moving from 100th to 50th place globally.

The Digital Morocco 2030 strategy also targets an increase in digital export revenues to 40 billion dirhams ($4.15 billion) and an overall contribution of 100 billion dirhams ($10.36 billion) to the country’s gross domestic product.

Additionally, the government plans to enhance 5G coverage to 70% of the country’s territory and create 3,000 startups.

Attracting global tech

Morocco seeks to attract global tech companies specializing in AI and blockchain, inviting them to establish operations and contribute to the country’s growing tech ecosystem.

The Moroccan Agency for Digital Development (ADD) will support the digitalization of public administrations and standardize administrative procedures through a unified digital portal.

The Digital Morocco 2030 plan also focuses on fostering innovation within the country by supporting startups that are developing AI and blockchain-based platforms.

The government is creating a supportive legal framework to accelerate the growth of these startups and enable them to expand globally. By nurturing a dynamic tech ecosystem, Morocco hopes to generate hundreds of thousands of jobs while positioning itself as a competitive force in the AI and blockchain sectors on the international stage.

