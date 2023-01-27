Most searched AI crypto for 2023

Por staff

27/01/2023

A new study by crypto trading guide tradingbrowser.com has revealed that The Graph is the most googled Artificial Intelligence (AI) token.

The study analysed Google search data for the top 100 AI tokens as per CoinMarketCap to reveal the most Googled AI coins.

The Graph topped the list with a monthly average global search volume of 8,100. The token backed by Framework Ventures is an indexing protocol for querying networks like Ethereum and IPFS. It is associated with Web3 and has a circulating supply of 8,763,687,980 GRT coins and a maximum supply of 10,556,361,679 GRT coins. The highest search was seen with the term “Graph Crypto” in May.

Aion coin bags the second spot with an average of 4,400 monthly searches in the past 12 months. The term “Aion coin” saw the highest search volume in October. The token is used to secure and access The Open Application Network and has a circulating supply of 501,505,081 AION coins.

Fetch.ai comes third, reaching a monthly average of 2,400 worldwide searches. The term “fetch.ai coin” is seen to peak in January this year for the blockchain machine learning platform. It currently has 818,912,300 circulating FET coins and a maximum of 3,409,064,989 FET coins.

See more: Microsoft makes its third multi-billion dollar investment in ChatGPT creator OpenAI

The Cortex coin is the fourth most googled AI cryptocurrency globally, with 1,900 monthly searches in the past 12 months. Searches for the term “cortex coin” exploded in July by 276%. The open-source, decentralised blockchain currently has a max supply of 299,792,458 CTXC coins with 69% in circulation.

Covalent has gained 1,300 monthly searches in the past year, making it the fifth-most googled AI cryptocurrency. It currently has 477,870,038 CQT coins in circulation out of 1 billion coins. The term “covalent crypto” gave it the highest search volume, peaking in March.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Trading Browser commented: “Following Crypto’s tumultuous journey in the previous 12 months, many are searching for a more secure way of trading and investing in Crypto, and that is what AI brings to the game, a prompter detection of fraud, risk protection and autonomous trading opportunities.”

The study was conducted by Tradingbrowser.com, a guide to crypto trading and investing which offers expertise in trading tips and platform reviews.

Most Googled AI & Big Data Tokens