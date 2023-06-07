Móvil Éxito deploys Google Cloud with Optiva to launch new services

Móvil Éxito, the first MVNO in Colombia to be launched by a retailer and part of Grupo Éxito, selected Optiva for cloud modernization of its Optiva BSS Platform to a SaaS-based model. The upgrade provides the operator with a next-generation full BSS stack that delivers the business and innovation benefits of SaaS in the public cloud. Móvil Éxito will be enabled to grow and expand into new customer segments, including the high ARPU post-paid segment, and introduce new service capabilities such as native VoLTE and other emerging new market services.

As a SaaS-based model on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), the end-to-end solution provides Móvil Éxito increased automation and CI/CD delivery, enabling easier operations, native redundancy and evergreen software. Autonomous operation of the SaaS platform enables the operator worry-free resiliency and scalability to focus on business needs. As a result, Movil Exito and its customers will enjoy access to new service capabilities and the benefit of faster time to market for new offers.

“The modernization of Móvil Éxito’s BSS is transformational to accelerating our growth. We selected Optiva for its proven BSS and monetization solutions to leverage its expertise, automation and the public cloud. This empowers us to achieve TCO savings and rapidly offer new features and a wide range of services and lines of business, creating a one-stop shop for our customers’ needs,” said Carlos Bedoya, General Manager of Móvil Éxito.

“Our 11-year partnership with Móvil Éxito is a testament to our teams’ innovation and collaboration — focused on delivering next-gen market-leading cloud technology and profitable, cost-saving operational strategies for driving its revenue growth and customer loyalty,” said John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva.

