Movistar Centre brings the Mobile World Congress to the heart of Barcelona

02/03/2025

From March 3rd to 8th, the Movistar Centre in Plaça Catalunya will host a special program titled “A Window to the Mobile World Congress”, coinciding with the launch of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. During this time, Telefónica, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola will bring the latest mobile technology innovations showcased at the congress to the city center, giving citizens a chance to experience them firsthand.

On the ground floor of the Movistar Centre, visitors will have access to an exclusive area where brand representatives will present the features and advancements of their latest products. Attendees can also enjoy live demonstrations, exclusive promotions, and special giveaways.

Telefónica will broadcast live keynote speeches and roundtable discussions from its MWC stand on a screen at the Movistar Centre. These sessions will feature over 100 top executives and industry experts discussing the potential of quantum computing, the Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) across various sectors. Other key topics will include the opportunities presented by Open Gateway APIs and the benefits of a highly connected 5G network.

Samsung will showcase its new Galaxy S25 series, featuring an integrated AI assistant for the first time. This assistant enhances efficiency by allowing users to complete tasks more quickly through voice commands. A Samsung expert will conduct live demonstrations, illustrating real-life applications of this technology for different user needs.

Xiaomi will introduce its latest Xiaomi 15 Series, along with its connected accessories, in a specially designed space inspired by its “Life Style” concept. This interactive area will demonstrate how technology seamlessly integrates into daily life to create a more connected user experience.

Meanwhile, Motorola will captivate visitors with its latest Motorola Edge and the iconic Razr, showcasing innovations in design, performance, and user experience. Guests will have the chance to explore the latest generation of foldable and premium devices, with interactive demonstrations highlighting their cutting-edge features.

Chema Casas, General Director of Telefónica in Catalonia, stated: “Once again, we’re opening the doors of the Movistar Centre in Plaça Catalunya to bring the Mobile World Congress closer to the people, giving them the opportunity to experience firsthand the innovations shaping the industry’s future. This year, three leading manufacturers will present their latest devices at our flagship store in Barcelona, running parallel to their official showcases at the congress. In addition, we will provide live broadcasts from our MWC stand, offering insight into the technological advancements and solutions Telefónica is currently developing”.

