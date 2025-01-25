Movistar offers Perplexity Pro AI services to all its customers in Spain

25/01/2025

Starting today, all Movistar customers will be able to enjoy 12 months of Perplexity Pro, the advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based answer engine that uses natural language to respond clearly and directly to user queries.

By including this service, Movistar becomes the first commercial brand in the Spanish telecommunications market to offer the latest advances in Artificial Intelligence to all its customers, whether mobile, fixed or convergent.

Furthermore, Perplexity allows the client to extend and deepen the research by providing the possibility to ask follow-up questions related to the answers obtained, so that the client can dialogue with the answer engine in a personalized way.

Another facility offered by Perplexity is the ability to upload files and images so it can be analyzed with the option to ask questions about the content, as well as summarize it. The answer engine also recovers information in real time from Internet, so it can be used to search any current topic or breaking news.

Thereby, miMovistar, along with the rest of Movistar’s contracting options, includes free access to Perplexity Pro for 12 months, a version that works using the most advanced AI models in the world (GPT-4o, OpenAI o1, Grok-2 and Claude 3.5).

The triggering is done through the personal area on the Movistar website and by the miMovistar application. The customer has a personalised URL that can be used up to five times to activate the Pro version of the service for 12 months, so it can be shared with family and friends.

Óscar Candiles, Chief B2C Officer of Telefónica Spain, said: ‘Today we take a significant step forward in our agreement with Perplexity, reaffirming Telefónica’s commitment to democratise Artificial Intelligence tools for all our customers. This new exclusive benefit comes on top of a unique differential value proposition by including in miMovistar standard services highly valued by our customers such as Movistar Cloud with unlimited storage, Digital Protection of our network and access to a wide range of devices in the best conditions. We offer practical solutions that facilitate and enrich the daily lives of those who trust Movistar, solutions that go beyond connectivity and the best entertainment offer on the market’.

Aravind Srinivas, CEO and co-founder of Perplexity, said: ‘We appreciate Telefónica’s continued support in offering Perplexity Pro to all Movistar customers. The telecoms provide the essential infrastructure that enables people to use Perplexity on their devices, making Telefónica an ideal first partner in Spain as we expand our footprint. If the reception of Movistar Plus+‘s Mando Vocal serves as a precedent, it means that the Spanish market is excited about Perplexity’s potential to transform the search for knowledge into a more engaging and efficient experience’.

Telefónica and Perplexity strengthen their relationship

The activation of this service comes after Wayra, Telefónica’s corporate venture capital, announced last October that it was investing in Perplexity, joining other well-known investors such as Nvidia, Databricks, Jeff Bezos, Stanley Druckenmiller, Bessemer Venture Partners, NEA and IVP, among others. This investment reinforces Wayra’s commitment to cutting-edge technologies such as AI, and strengthens its strategy of investing in companies with high transformative potential and the ability to scale globally, as is the case of Perplexity.

This agreement with Movistar is part of Telefónica’s global agreement with Perplexity, which is already being implemented in Brazil and the UK, and will soon be launched in other countries where Telefónica operates.

Telefónica also announced that it is offering the world’s first Perplexity experience on TV, an app hosted within the Movistar Plus+ catalogue that allows customers with a UHD set-top box to easily interact with Perplexity. Users can ask questions about any topic via the Movistar Plus+ Voice Remote by pressing the Aura button, and receive real-time AI-generated text responses that will be displayed on-screen and can also be listened to.

