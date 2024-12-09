Movistar strengthens its entertainment offer integrating Apple TV+

Por staff

09/12/2024

Movistar is enhancing its entertainment offer by incorporating Apple TV+ through a fully integrated experience. Starting December 20, miMovistar Fiction package customers will be able to access Apple TV+ as part of the platform main navigation and also on-demand. The service will be fully integrated and available from December 20.

Movistar becomes the first operator in Spain to launch Apple TV+ as part of its entertainment proposition. Thanks to this pioneering agreement, Movistar solidifies its leadership integrating content in the Spanish market and strengthens its position as “The Home of Entertainment” by adding the most important players from the industry. The complete entertainment offer, available through the miMovistar Fiction package, already includes various global and national operators.

Apple TV+ available through Movistar will include movies, series, documentaries and kids content. This agreement brings into Movistar series like “Ted Lasso”, “The Morning Show”, “Foundation”, “Slow Horses”, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” and “Disclaimer”, films like “Wolfs”, “Napoleon” and “The Instigators” as well as documentaries such as “Real Madrid: Until the End” and “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend”.

In addition to Apple TV+’s stand-out quality, Movistar adds its superior experience supported by its reliable fiber-optic network. All the content is fully integrated in one place, accessible both through the set-top box and on devices such as smart TVs, smartphones, computers, and tablets. Moreover, the unified search feature allows users to find and access content quickly and easily without needing to switch between apps.

Starting in early 2025, Movistar Plus+ users (both miMovistar customers and other audiences who access this television service through the OTT modality) will be able to enjoy a selection of Apple TV+ movies on Movistar channels and after its availability on Apple TV+.

