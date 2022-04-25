MSIG goes live with Fermion Merimen’s eClaims system

Por staff

25/04/2022

As part of its ongoing digital transformation effort, MSIG Singapore chose Fermion Merimen in a large-scale project to transform its claims management processes and workflows.

MSIG has deployed Fermion Merimen’s best-in-class eClaims platform to digitalise and to streamline their end-to-end claims processes for over fifty products across more than ten insurance classes.

The system enables a seamless digital experience for MSIG’s users and further enhances productivity, compliance control and customer satisfaction during the process.

The unified system allows MSIG to modernise its claims processing across its entire portfolio of both personal and commercial lines of business.

MSIG is in the forefront of building its foundation for a plug-and-play insurance technology system that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI).

See more: Ant Group beefs up payments offering

Through the digitalisation of its processes, MSIG will be able to collect and analyse more structured data – paving the way for use of new analytical tools in the future to generate insights that can help prevent fraud and assess risk. “

Working with Fermion has provided us with the expertise to implement technology solutions to enable our business success.

By shifting our claims operations to a digital-first approach, we are able to put our data to work and expand our competitive edge while delivering long-term value with the integration of environmentally sustainable practices,” says Sam Tan, Senior Vice President, Claims Services, MSIG Singapore.

“Even the best technology requires a visionary to bring it to life. MSIG has continually challenged us with their pioneering ideas on ways to digitalise and innovate on their processes. We are proud to have worked closely with MSIG during this project to push the boundary for claims innovation,” shares Sebastian Tan, Country Director, Fermion Merimen Singapore The first iteration of the system went live on 01 April 2022.