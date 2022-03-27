MT5 Win Over MT4 2022 (3 Functions)

27/03/2022

The last developed platform of MetaQuotes Software – the Metatrader 5 becoming more and more popular among traders from all levels of experience. Even though its forerunner – the Metatrader 4 counts as the leader between trading platforms, year by year it resigns its positions to MT5. The trust in the trading platform is getting more and traders increasingly are willing to make a choice in favor of it.

The newest functions, additional tools, faster programming language – everything says that MT5 wins over MT4.

The functions of Metatrader 5

There are enough functions of Metatrader 5 that makes it a winner between the eternal struggle against Metatrader 4.

We pick 3 of them to acquaint you with the capabilities of the trading platform.

Wide time frame choice

The time frames are needed for making precise trading deals.It is clear that the more time frames you have, the more clearly you will be able to determine the situation on the market and whether it will be profitable for you to make this or that transaction or not.

In comparison to the Metatrader 4 which offers 9 time charts, the Metatrader 5 has 21 of them which increases the likelihood of clear tracking of changes in the financial market. Probably, the beginners have no need for this amount of time frames, but the experienced ones, who trade with different instruments use it very often.

Unlimited charts

Using charts is an inevitable part of trading. It helps to determine the price in a particular time period. Traders can easily track price fluctuations due to it.

The advantage of using Metatrader is that it offers an infinite number of charts on its trading platform while the MT4 has approximately 100 of them.

Economic calendar

Another effective function offered by the MT5 trading platform for tracking price fluctuations is an economic calendar. It is a great tool for traders because it allows them to stay informed about upcoming or past events that are directly related to pricing and changes in the market as a whole.

Which trading platform is better for you?

Overall, when comparing trading platforms, we should not forget that each trader has its own goals and requests.

It’s important to know what traders want and need, so it makes sense that these individuals would opt for different platforms depending on their goals. So, for example, if a trader trades solely on Forex, it is not surprising that he will choose MT4 over MT5. While traders who want to trade other instruments can switch directly to MT5. After all, this platform is designed not only for Forex traders, but also for CFDs, stocks, and features trading.

Though, if you are a connoisseur of versatility and speed, then you should definitely opt for Metatrader 5. Naturally, every new product on the market causes skepticism and distrust among consumers who are accustomed to what they already use, but the example of Metatrader 5 proved that the ‘’new’’ is sometimes better than the ‘’traditional’’ choice. And if you want to prove it to yourself feel free to choose the Metatrader 5.

Conclusion

It is true that Metatrader 4 has been the go-to platform for many traders. But the MT5 wins over MT4 today.

The article presented 3 features that prove the effectiveness of trading on Metatrader 5. These features are not available on MT4, which affects the speed and efficiency of working on it.

To wrap it up we would like to add that the choice of trading platform is up to you. Attentively analyze different platforms and make a choice based on your own purposes.