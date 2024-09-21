MultiversX and Helios Staking join hands for Web3 Collabathon

21/09/2024

MultiversX (EGLD), the leading internet scale blockchain known for its sharding technology, announced its support to the Helios Collabathon conducted by Helios Staking, to redefine product building through an effort of collaboration over competition. Jointly supported by the MultiversX Foundation, Hatom, XOXNO, and the Injective Foundation, the first-of-its-kind Collabathon brought together 14 top-level Web3 builders from across the world with skills ranging from coding to marketing and business development, to solve pressing industry challenges related to singular user identity across multiple blockchains.

With a background in building 11 different companies and winning 15 hackathons, the Collabathon’s participants deployed a fully-functioning MVP of Helios Connect in 8 days, with a clean interface and Smart Contracts deployed on mainnet on both the Injective and MultiversX blockchains. Simultaneously, all content and related documentation were posted to ensure the product has visibility and is usable afterwards, resulting in Helios Connect acquiring active users already.

As a fully open-source product, Helios Connect is a groundbreaking cross-chain wallet verification and identity dApp, allowing users to create a singular, unified identity across multiple blockchains, addressing a significant challenge of User Fragmentation in the decentralized ecosystem. By simplifying and securing identity management, Helios Connect is poised to become a building block for a plethora of applications that strengthen connections between different ecosystems.

Alongside building the product, the Collabathon hosted networking events and four workshops, hosted by Robert Sasu (Core developer of MultiversX), Joan (Product Manager of Injective Labs), Alex Radu (CEO of Astrarizon), and Sergi & Jose (Founders of Moonlorian).

Robert Sasu, Core Developer of MultiversX, who supported the Collabathon on-site, shared his thoughts: “I am truly impressed by how much the team accomplished in just 10 days, proving how this Collabathon can bring viable products with real use cases to market whilst sparking innovation between communities.”

Kevin Lydon, Co-founder and Managing Director of Helios Staking shared his excitement: “The Helios Collabathon has proven to be a huge success, not only in achieving our technological goals but also in creating a spirit of collaboration. We are looking forward to developing the concept further and pushing the boundaries of what is currently thought possible.”

Open Source For The Community

In a commitment to supporting innovation, Helios Connect’s open-source feature paves the way for integrated cross-chain use cases, such as cross-chain identity management. This approach is designed to provide a platform where cross-chain products and services can grow and thrive, enabling the wider Web3 ecosystem to benefit from this cutting-edge technology.

Helios Connect will serve as a foundational tool that many applications can be built on top of, such as cross-chain governance applications, tax tooling, ticketing, an anti-scam scanner and more.

The MultiversX Foundation continues to support teams and initiatives that are at the forefront of innovation to accelerate blockchain adoption and ecosystem growth by creating meaningful products that benefit the entire Web3 ecosystem.

